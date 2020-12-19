Coronavirus Tracker: Bexar County surpasses 100,000 total COVID-19 cases

Facts, not fear: KENS 5 is tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — We're tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas. Here are the latest numbers reported by Bexar and surrounding counties:

Bexar County: 936 new cases were reported on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 100,078. Two new deaths were reported; the death toll rose to 1,448 fatalities due to COVID-19 in the county.

936 new cases were reported on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 100,078. Two new deaths were reported; the death toll rose to 1,448 fatalities due to COVID-19 in the county. Hays County: Officials in Hays County on Friday reported 71 new cases in the county and three additional COVID-related fatalities. As of Friday, there are a total of 8,759 lab-confirmed local cases (1,262 of which are active), while the death toll jumped to 119. 7,378 residents have recovered from the virus.

Officials in Hays County on Friday reported 71 new cases in the county and three additional COVID-related fatalities. As of Friday, there are a total of 8,759 lab-confirmed local cases (1,262 of which are active), while the death toll jumped to 119. 7,378 residents have recovered from the virus. Comal County: Comal County reported an additional 108 coronavirus cases – 11 confirmed, 93 probable, and nine deemed "suspect" – on Friday, bringing its total to 5,684. No additional coronavirus-related fatalities were reported; the death toll for the county stands at 141. The county estimates 745 active cases on Friday, while 4,798 residents have recovered.

More county case information is available through the Texas Department of Health Services COVID-19 dashboard.

How Bexar County is trending

We've tracked how many coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Bexar County from the time officials began reporting cases in March 2020. The graphic below shows the number of cases since June and charts those daily case numbers along a 7-day moving average to provide a more accurate picture of the overall coronavirus case curve in our area and the direction we're trending amid the pandemic.

On Friday evening, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported 936 new COVID-19 diagnoses, pushing Bexar County's total case number above 100,000.

Currently, 100,078 -- or roughly one out of every 20 -- county residents have been diagnosed with the virus since the pandemic began in March. The county's rolling seven-day average is now 1,078 newly-reported cases per day.

Nirenberg also reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths; a total of 1,448 Bexar County residents have died due to coronavirus complications as of Friday evening.

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations dipped slightly Friday following five straight days of increasing numbers. 110 patients were admitted in the last 24 hours 832 patients are currently receiving treatment for their symptoms in local hospitals, including 8 El Paso residents. That total number represents 20 percent of all local hospitalization, city officials said.

Of those 832 patients, 140 are on ventilators and 275 are in intensive care.

Coronavirus in Texas

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in the state since the pandemic began grew by 16,792 on Friday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. That total includes 12,192 new confirmed cases, 3,427 new probable cases, and 1,173 cases attributed to backlogs not previously reported in the state's total (more details can be found at the top of this page).

As of Thursday, nearly 1.555 million Texans have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The state's seven-day moving average for daily cases has reached 14,983, marking the highest seven-day average recorded in the ongoing pandemic.

State health authorities also reported 292 additional virus-related deaths on Friday. At least 24,954 Texans have died from COVID-19 complications. 9,709 Texans were receiving treatment at hospitals for coronavirus symptoms on Friday.

Meanwhile, the state estimates that 1,245,339 million Texans have recovered, while 272,579 Texans remain ill with COVID-19.

The latest update from the Texas Education Agency showed that there have been at least 90,164 cumulative cases among staff and students across the state through Dec. 13. That number comprises 57,137 positive student cases and 33,027 staff cases. More information can be found here.

The TEA releases new data on school cases on Fridays.

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

Experts determined there was consistent evidence these conditions increase a person's risk, regardless of age:

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread...

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Some recent studies have suggested that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Find a Testing Location

City officials recommend getting a COVID-19 test if you experience fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.

San Antonio operates several no-cost testing locations, including two walk-up locations open Monday-Sunday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.:

Cuellar Community Center

5626 San Fernando St.

San Antonio, TX 78237

Ramirez Community Center

1011 Gillette Blvd.

San Antonio, TX 78224

Additionally, Freeman Coliseum offers drive-through no-cost testing from Monday through Sunday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. An appointment is required and can be made either online or by calling (833) 213-0643.