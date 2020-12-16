Coronavirus Tracker: Record number of COVID-19 patients admitted to local hospitals overnight

Facts, not fear: KENS 5 is tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — We're tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas. Here are the latest numbers reported by Bexar and surrounding counties:

Bexar County: 1,359 new cases were reported on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 96,140. Six new deaths were reported, raising the death toll to 1,435 fatalities due to COVID-19 in the county.

1,359 new cases were reported on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 96,140. Six new deaths were reported, raising the death toll to 1,435 fatalities due to COVID-19 in the county. Hays County: Officials in Hays County on Tuesday reported 27 new cases in the county and six additional COVID-related fatalities. As of Tuesday, there are a total of 8,340 lab-confirmed local cases (1,025 of which are active), while the death toll rose to 113. 7,202 residents have recovered from the virus.

Officials in Hays County on Tuesday reported 27 new cases in the county and six additional COVID-related fatalities. As of Tuesday, there are a total of 8,340 lab-confirmed local cases (1,025 of which are active), while the death toll rose to 113. 7,202 residents have recovered from the virus. Comal County: Comal County reported an additional 94 coronavirus cases – 13 confirmed, 81 probable – on Tuesday, bringing its total to 5,425. Officials also tallied two new coronavirus-related fatalities, raising the death toll for the county to 138. The county estimates 785 active cases on Monday, while 4,502 residents have recovered.

More county case information is available through the Texas Department of Health Services COVID-19 dashboard.

How Bexar County is trending

We've tracked how many coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Bexar County from the time officials began reporting cases in March 2020. The graphic below shows the number of cases since June and charts those daily case numbers along a 7-day moving average to provide a more accurate picture of the overall coronavirus case curve in our area and the direction we're trending amid the pandemic.

On Tuesday evening, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported an additional 1,359 coronavirus cases in Bexar County. A total of 96,140 county residents have been diagnosed during the ongoing pandemic. The county's seven-day rolling average is now 943 and remains below 1,000 newly-reported cases per day for a second consecutive day.

Six new fatalities were reported, bringing the death toll to 1,435 Bexar County residents who have died due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

120 patients were admitted to local hospitals overnight due to the coronavirus, which Nirenberg stated was the largest number of new COVID-19 patients in a 24-hour period.

As of Tuesday, 800 patients are receiving treatment for COVID-19 symptoms at area hospitals. Of those patients, 134 are on ventilators and 270 are in intensive care.

The weekly positivity rate dropped to 12.5% during a week in which Bexar County set a record for the number of tests administered to residents. The county's risk level remains moderate, yet worsening.

the county's school risk indicator remains in the red "high" zone.

Coronavirus in Texas

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in the state since the pandemic began grew by 18,397 Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. That's the largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases reported by state officials since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

That total includes 14,569 new confirmed cases, 2,754 probable cases, and 1,074 cases attributed to backlogs not previously reported in the state's total (more details can be found at the top of this page).

As of Tuesday, 1.50 million Texans have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

State health authorities also reported 205 additional virus-related deaths on Tuesday. At least 24,142 Texans have died from COVID-19 complications.

The number of COVID-19-related hospital patients in the state rose by 168 over the last 24 hours; in all, 9,472 Texans are receiving treatment at hospitals for coronavirus symptoms.

Meanwhile, the state estimates that 1.203 million Texans have recovered, while 259,293 Texans remain ill with COVID-19.

The latest update from the Texas Education Agency showed that there have been 77,826 cumulative cases among staff and students across the state through Dec. 6. That number comprises 48,875 positive student cases and 28,933 staff cases. More information can be found here.

The TEA releases new data on school cases on Fridays.

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

Experts determined there was consistent evidence these conditions increase a person's risk, regardless of age:

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread...

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Some recent studies have suggested that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Find a Testing Location

City officials recommend getting a COVID-19 test if you experience fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.

San Antonio operates several no-cost testing locations, including two walk-up locations open Monday-Sunday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.:

Cuellar Community Center

5626 San Fernando St.

San Antonio, TX 78237

Ramirez Community Center

1011 Gillette Blvd.

San Antonio, TX 78224

Additionally, Freeman Coliseum offers drive-through no-cost testing from Monday through Sunday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. An appointment is required and can be made either online or by calling (833) 213-0643.