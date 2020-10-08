Coronavirus Tracker: 252 new cases, 13 new deaths reported in Bexar County Sunday

Facts, not fear: KENS 5 is tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — We're tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas. Here are the latest numbers reported by Bexar and surrounding counties:

Bexar County: 252 new cases were reported Sunday, bringing the total number for the county to 42,873. The county death toll, meanwhile, rose to 445 after 13 additional fatalities were reported.

252 new cases were reported Sunday, bringing the total number for the county to 42,873. The county death toll, meanwhile, rose to 445 after 13 additional fatalities were reported. Comal County: The county reported 46 new cases on Friday while its death toll remained at 60. There have been a total of 2,359 cases of COVID-19 in the county. County officials say there are 449 active coronavirus cases, and 1,850 residents have recovered.

The county reported 46 new cases on Friday while its death toll remained at 60. There have been a total of 2,359 cases of COVID-19 in the county. County officials say there are 449 active coronavirus cases, and 1,850 residents have recovered. Hays County: Officials in Hays County on Friday reported 23 new cases in the county and no additional virus-related deaths. As of Friday evening, there were a total of 5,012 lab-confirmed cases in the county (2,803 of which were active) while the death toll stood at 34.

How Bexar County is trending

We're tracking how many coronavirus cases are confirmed in Bexar County each day from the time San Antonio Metro Health began reporting cases more than five months ago. Graphing those daily case numbers along a 14-day moving average provides an accurate picture of the curve in the San Antonio area and the direction we're heading amid the coronavirus.

On Sunday, Metro Health reported an additional 252 coronavirus cases in Bexar County. Metro Health also reported 13 additional fatalities from coronavirus-related complications.

In all, 42,873 Bexar County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and 445 have died from it.

Hospitalizations in Bexar County continue to go down. The number of those receiving treatment for COVID-19 symptoms was 738 on Sunday, part of a continued downward trend. Patients utilizing ventilators (220) and in intensive care (322) also went down on Sunday.

Coronavirus in Texas

Texas health authorities on Sunday reported an additional 4,879 new coronavirus cases from across the state. It's the lowest daily total reported since July 27, and represents the sixth straight day of lowering case counts.

State health officials also reported an additional 116 virus-related fatalities on Sunday, over 100 fewer than Saturday's figure. In all, 8,459 Texans have died from coronavirus complications.

On a more positive note, hospitalizations in the state continue to trend downward. On Saturday, Texas reported that 7,473 Texans were receiving treatment for COVID-19 symptoms. That's over 400 fewer patients than were hospitalized on Saturday, following a steady decline since a peak on July 22. Sunday also marks the first time since July 3 that the number was this low.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

On June 25, the CDC expanded the list of groups at a higher risk of severe illness due to coronavirus.

Experts determined there was consistent evidence these conditions increase a person's risk, regardless of age:

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread...

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Some recent studies have suggested that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk