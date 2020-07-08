Coronavirus Tracker: Bexar Co. cases surpass 42,000

Facts, not fear: KENS 5 is tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — We're tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas. Here are the latest numbers reported by Bexar and surrounding counties:

Bexar County: 360 new cases were reported Friday, bringing the total number for the county to 42,299. The county death toll, meanwhile, rose to 422 after 16 additional fatalities were reported.

360 new cases were reported Friday, bringing the total number for the county to 42,299. The county death toll, meanwhile, rose to 422 after 16 additional fatalities were reported. Comal County: The county reported 46 new cases on Friday while its death toll remained at 60. There have been a total of 2,359 cases of COVID-19 in the county. County officials say there are 449 active coronavirus cases, and 1,850 residents have recovered.

The county reported 46 new cases on Friday while its death toll remained at 60. There have been a total of 2,359 cases of COVID-19 in the county. County officials say there are 449 active coronavirus cases, and 1,850 residents have recovered. Hays County: Officials in Hays County on Friday reported 23 new cases in the county and no additional virus-related deaths. As of Friday evening, there were a total of 5,012 lab-confirmed cases in the county (2,803 of which were active) while the death toll stood at 34.

We're tracking how many coronavirus cases are confirmed in Bexar County each day from the time San Antonio Metro Health began reporting cases more than five months ago. Graphing those daily case numbers along a 14-day moving average provides an accurate picture of the curve in the San Antonio area and the direction we're heading amid the coronavirus.

On Friday, Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported 360 more cases of the novel coronavirus in Bexar County, keeping with this week's trend of lower daily totals relative to. The county total is up to 42,299.

However, the mayor also confirmed 16 additional deaths from coronavirus-related complications, bringing the death toll to 422 for the county. Those fatalaties stretch back to July 14, and the victims were adults between the ages of 30 and 89.

Hospitalizations continue to go down for Bexar County. Nirenberg said 770 county residents were receiving treatment for COVID-19 on Friday, down from 801 on Thursday. The last time the county had fewer than 800 hospitalizations was nearly six weeks ago, on June 27.

The number of patients using ventilators (231) and intensive care (339) also went down from Thursday's figures.

Texas health authorities on Thursday reported an additional 7,039 cases of the novel coronavirus in communities across the state—the fourth-straight day of lowering case totals.

However, fatalities jumped by 293 on Friday, bringing the state's death toll past 8,000. In all, 8,096 Texans have lost their lives to COVID-19 complications as of Friday.

Hospitalizations continued to trend a positive direction as the overall number of Texans receiving treatment for COVID-19 decreased once again on Friday to 8,065. The last time the number was that low was July 4.

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

On June 25, the CDC expanded the list of groups at a higher risk of severe illness due to coronavirus.

Experts determined there was consistent evidence these conditions increase a person's risk, regardless of age:

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread...

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Some recent studies have suggested that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

