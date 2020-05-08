Coronavirus Tracker: Bexar Co. death toll nears 400 after 14 additional fatalities reported

Facts, not fear: KENS 5 is tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — We're tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas. Here are the latest numbers reported by Bexar and surrounding counties:

Bexar County: 340 new cases were reported Wednesday, bringing the total number for the county to 41,614. The county death toll, meanwhile, rose to 394 after 14 additional fatalities were reported.

340 new cases were reported Wednesday, bringing the total number for the county to 41,614. The county death toll, meanwhile, rose to 394 after 14 additional fatalities were reported. Comal County: The county reported 56 new cases on Tuesday while its death toll rose reached 60 after another virus-related death. There have been a total of 2,287 cases of COVID-19 in the county. County officials also said there are 638 active coronavirus cases, while 1,589 residents have recovered.

The county reported 56 new cases on Tuesday while its death toll rose reached 60 after another virus-related death. There have been a total of 2,287 cases of COVID-19 in the county. County officials also said there are 638 active coronavirus cases, while 1,589 residents have recovered. Hays County: Officials in Hays County on Wednesday reported show 38 new cases in the county and three additional virus-related deaths. As of Wednesday evening, there were a total of 4,969 lab-confirmed cases in the county (2,848 of which were active) while the death toll stodd at 34. 117 county residents have been hospitalized with the virus.

How Bexar County is trending

We're tracking how many coronavirus cases are confirmed in Bexar County each day from the time San Antonio Metro Health began reporting cases more than five months ago. Graphing those daily case numbers along a 14-day moving average provides an accurate picture of the curve in the San Antonio area and the direction we're heading amid the coronavirus.

Nirenberg said the county's positivity rate is 15% and trending in the right direction, but added it is "still quite aways away from where we need to be."

"If we want to start talking about opening things up, we need to be at 5%," he said.

The mayor also reported that 817 county residents were hospitalized and receiving treatment for the coronavirus on Wednesday as that figure continues to trend in a positive direction. One fewer person is in intensive care (335), but four more people were utilizing ventilators (238) compared to Tuesday's numbers.

Locally, 13% of staffed hospital beds were ready to take a new coronavirus patient on Wednesday.

Coronavirus in Texas

Texas health authorities on Wednesday reported another 8,706 cases of the novel coronavirus, which continues current trends that began in mid-July. In all, 459,887 Texans have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The state also reported 236 additional virus-related fatalities, bringing Texas's death toll to 7,497. Hospitalizations in Texas continue to trend downward. On Wednesday, 8,455 Texans were receiving treatment for COVID-19 reasons, which is 219 fewer than Tuesday.

It's been exactly a month since the number of current hospitalizations was below 8,500.

