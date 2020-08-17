Coronavirus Tracker:

Facts, not fear: KENS 5 is tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — We're tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas. Here are the latest numbers reported by Bexar and surrounding counties:

Bexar County: 59 new cases were reported Sunday, bringing the total number for the county to 44,052. The county death toll, meanwhile, rose to 598 after 7 additional fatalities were reported.

Comal County: The county reported 59 new cases and no additional deaths Friday. There have been a total of 2,632 cases of COVID-19 in the county – including 2,062 confirmed cases – while 72 county residents have died. County officials say there are 467 active coronavirus cases, and 2,093 residents have recovered.

Hays County: Officials in Hays County on Friday reported eight new cases in the county and three additional virus-related deaths. As of Friday evening, there were a total of 5,111 lab-confirmed cases in the county (2,649 of which are active) while the death toll increased to 41.

How Bexar County is trending

We're tracking how many coronavirus cases are confirmed in Bexar County each day from the time San Antonio Metro Health began reporting cases more than five months ago. Graphing those daily case numbers along a 14-day moving average provides an accurate picture of the curve in the San Antonio area and the direction we're heading amid the coronavirus.

Hospitalizations have trended downward for nearly a month, but ticked up slightly on Sunday. 612 residents were receiving treatment for virus symptoms, up slightly from 598 on Saturday. The number of residents on ventilators (192) and in intensive care (279) dropped slightly from Saturday.

Coronavirus in Texas

Texas health authorities on Sunday reported an additional 6,204 cases of the coronavirus from across the state, bringing the total to 535,042. The death toll, meanwhile, rose to 9,983 after 143 more deaths from COVID-19 complications were reported.

The number of hospitalized Texans continues to go down. On Sunday, 6,266 were receiving treatment for COVID-19 symptoms.That continues nearly a month-long downward trend in the state from a peak at nearly 11,000 on July 22. This is the lowest number of patients in Texas hospitals since late June.

Lastly, an estimated 393,266 Texans have recovered from the virus during the ongoing pandemic.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

On June 25, the CDC expanded the list of groups at a higher risk of severe illness due to coronavirus.

Experts determined there was consistent evidence these conditions increase a person's risk, regardless of age:

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread...

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Some recent studies have suggested that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.

