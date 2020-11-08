Coronavirus Tracker: More than 500,000 Texans have now tested positive for coronavirus

Facts, not fear: KENS 5 is tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — We're tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas. Here are the latest numbers reported by Bexar and surrounding counties:

Bexar County : 205 new cases were reported Tuesday, bringing the total number for the county to 43,164. The county death toll, meanwhile, rose to 519 after 64 additional fatalities were reported, including 53 newly-reported deaths that occurred between July 6 and 24.

: 205 new cases were reported Tuesday, bringing the total number for the county to 43,164. The county death toll, meanwhile, rose to 519 after 64 additional fatalities were reported, including 53 newly-reported deaths that occurred between July 6 and 24. Comal County : The county reported 88 new cases on Tuesday while its death toll rose by nine. There have been a total of 2,474 cases of COVID-19 in the county -- including 1,929 confirmed cases -- while 71 county residents have died. County officials say there are 526 active coronavirus cases, and 1,877 residents have recovered.

: The county reported 88 new cases on Tuesday while its death toll rose by nine. There have been a total of 2,474 cases of COVID-19 in the county -- including 1,929 confirmed cases -- while 71 county residents have died. County officials say there are 526 active coronavirus cases, and 1,877 residents have recovered. Hays County: Officials in Hays County on Monday reported 16 new cases in the county and no additional virus-related deaths. As of Tuesday evening, there were a total of 5,066 lab-confirmed cases in the county (2,736 of which were active) while the death toll remained at 35.

How Bexar County is trending

We're tracking how many coronavirus cases are confirmed in Bexar County each day from the time San Antonio Metro Health began reporting cases more than five months ago. Graphing those daily case numbers along a 14-day moving average provides an accurate picture of the curve in the San Antonio area and the direction we're heading amid the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported 205 new coronavirus cases in Bexar County, as well as 11 new coronavirus-related fatalities.

Additionally, Metro Health reported 53 deaths as the outcome of several deaths under investigation. Those deaths occurred between July 6 and July 24.

The total number of deaths confirmed by Metro Health is now 519, as of Tuesday evening, while 265 deaths remain under investigation for a possible coronavirus link.

Metro Health began reported deaths under investigation on Monday, August 10.

In all, 43,164 Bexar County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Hospitalizations in Bexar County took a slight uptick following several consecutive days of declining numbers. 720 residents are currently hospitalized with coronavirus, as of Tuesday evening. 317 patients are in the ICU, while 216 are on ventilators.

16 percent of the county's hospital beds are available, while 48 percent of the county's ventilators are available.

Coronavirus in Texas

Texas health authorities on Tuesday reported an additional 8,913 new coronavirus cases from across the state. State health officials also reported an additional 220 virus-related fatalities on Tuesday.

In all, a total of 500,620 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the state, while 8,710 Texans have died from coronavirus complications.

On Tuesday, state officials reported that 7,216 Texans were receiving treatment for COVID-19 in state hospitals. There are 12,696 available hospital beds in the state, including 1,252 available ICU beds. 6,924 ventilators are available in the state.

An estimated 358,312 Texans have recovered, while 133,598 remain ill.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

On June 25, the CDC expanded the list of groups at a higher risk of severe illness due to coronavirus.

Experts determined there was consistent evidence these conditions increase a person's risk, regardless of age:

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread...

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Some recent studies have suggested that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus