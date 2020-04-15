SAN ANTONIO —

These are the facts:

Wednesday, April 15

6:45 a.m.

As of Wednesday, about 80 million Americans will have received payments, the government says. Now the IRS has an online tool where you can track those payments as well as update your bank account info online.

The Internal Revenue Service announced over Easter weekend the first Economic Impact Payments, also known as coronavirus stimulus checks, were already being deposited into some taxpayers' bank accounts.

5:45 a.m.

There have been 582,607 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of midnight ET Tuesday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University. Of those, 23,628 have died and 44,261 have recovered. The U.S. has conducted more than 2.9 million tests.

Tuesday, April 14

8:30 p.m.

A resident at the Frank M. Tejada Texas State Veterans Home died while being treated for coronavirus at a San Antonio hospital, and another resident at the home has tested positive.

This is the first reported death of a Wilson County resident, and the total number of cases stands at 11.

7:00 p.m.

The City of Kerrville is projecting a budget shortfall of almost $3 million over the next six months due to the economic slowdown caused by coronavirus. Officials say it is driven primarily by a loss in sales tax revenue and hotel occupancy tax revenue.

As a result, the city is announcing a hiring freeze, delays and reductions to the city's street paving schedule, and budget cuts in all departments.

6:30 p.m.

A total of $61,753,516 in federal grants will be distributed between ten San Antonio colleges and universities to respond to the impacts of coronavirus on institutions, students and faculty.

Senator John Cornyn said in a release that the CARES Act authorized the grants, at least 50% of which must be used to provide emergency financial aid for students to help cover expenses related to the disruption of campus operations.

6:15 p.m.

City leaders say no new coronavirus deaths were reported. The amount of cases, however, grew from 794 to 815. Another inmate was also diagnosed, bringing that total to eight. There are also 141 fully recovered patients in Bexar County.

5:45 p.m.

An already controversial decision to designate an East Side nursing facility as one of two places to cohort nursing home residents who contract the novel coronavirus grew even more contentious Tuesday, after the second facility pulled out of the agreement.

Initially, the River City Care Center on the city's east side and Westover Hills Rehabilitation and Healthcare on the west side were designated by the management companies of both facilities as locations where nursing home residents would be moved should they contract COVID-19.

Westover backed out of the agreement, leading local officials to say the city's east side and communities of color are shouldering a disproportionate burden.

4:00 p.m.

The City of Converse will be distributing free masks to residents tomorrow, one per adult as long as supplies last. Any resident who needs one can pick one up by driving through the old city hall parking lot at 403 S. Seguin on Wednesday between 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

1:53 p.m.

Kendall County and the City of Boerne have reported two new cases of coronavirus. This bring the total number of cases to 14.

1:30 p.m.

In a San Antonio City Council video briefing, San Antonio Fire Department Chief Charles Hood noted that the number of potential coronavirus cases they are responding to has increased in the last week.

SAFD Chief Hood

Hood said that SAFD responded to 28 calls for possible coronavirus patients just yesterday and transported 17 people to the hospital, some very sick.

10:41 a.m.

The San Antonio Police Department shared their updated numbers for coronavirus cases within SAPD:

Sworn Officer COVID-19 positive -5

Officers in quarantine -13

Civilians in quarantine-7

Total SAPD Personnel Quarantined-20

10:37 a.m.

Comal County confirms two new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 39. one patient is a Garden Ridge resident, marking the first case in the city, and the second patient if from southwest Comal County. Both are home-isolated.

10:16 a.m.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Administration has confirmed 5 more inmates have tested positive for coronavirus. This brings the total number of inmate cases to 7.

9:20 a.m.

H-E-B updates product purchasing limits for food and non-food items.

7:41 a.m.

After weeks of holding out hope the Tour de France would be able to go ahead as planned despite the coronavirus pandemic, the world’s most famous cycling race was finally added to the list of sporting events called off.

