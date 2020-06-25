Coronavirus Tracker: Four new deaths in Bexar County, over 550 residents in local hospitals

Facts not fear: KENS 5 is tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — We're tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas. Here are the latest numbers reported by Bexar and surrounding counties:

Bexar County: 347 new cases were reported Wednesday, along with four new virus-related deaths. There is a total of 7,814 cases and 104 fatalities. More than 550 patients are in local hospitals.

Comal County: The county reported 52 new cases Wednesday. There are 374 confirmed cases along with 97 probable, bringing the combined total to 471. Seven people have died in the county, while 197 have recovered. The positivity rate is now 8.65%.

The county reported 52 new cases Wednesday. There are 374 confirmed cases along with 97 probable, bringing the combined total to 471. Seven people have died in the county, while 197 have recovered. The positivity rate is now 8.65%. Hays County: 193 new cases Wednesday, bringing the total to 2,194 cases and five fatalities in the county. 52% of the country's confirmed cases are people between the ages of 20 and 29.

Here are Wednesday's full numbers. Bexar County reports them daily at 7 p.m.

How Bexar County is trending:

We're tracking how many coronavirus cases are confirmed in Bexar County each day from the time San Antonio Metro Health began reporting cases more than two months ago. Graphing those daily case numbers along a 14-day moving average provides an accurate picture of the curve in the San Antonio area and the direction we're heading amid the coronavirus.

Mayor Nirenberg reported 347 additional cases on Wednesday, bringing the county total to 7,814. He also reported four new deaths, bringing the total to 104.

The number of Bexar County residents being admitted to local hospitals with coronavirus also continues to outpace the number of patients being discharged, continuing a trend that has been in place for about two weeks. An increase of 37 hospital patients was reported Wednesday, so there are now 555 county residents with coronavirus being treated in area hospitals.

This is a new record high, and there has been a new record high in the county every day for the past 16 days. The number of patients in the hospital has doubled in the last week. There are now 164 patients in the ICU, and 82 on ventilators.

Coronavirus in Texas

On Wednesday, Texas set a new record high for daily COVID-19 cases with 5,551. Tuesday was the first time state health officials reported a daily count of at least 5,000 new cases, and brings the cumulative total for the state to 125,921 cases during this pandemic. This marks the ninth day in a row the state reported at least 3,000 new cases; before June 16, there were no such days.

Meanwhile, 29 new deaths from virus-related complications were also reported, bringing the total for Texas to 2,249.

Here's a look at the 14-day moving average of the new daily coronavirus cases in Texas, showing a consistent increase in the rate of increase:

Meanwhile, the number of current hospitalizations from the coronavirus in Texas continues to rise at an alarming rate as well. There are 4,389 Texans in the hospital at latest count, marking the 13th consecutive day with a new record high. This number is up 297 from the previous record Tuesday.

