Coronavirus Tracker: SA hospital officials say current trends are 'unsustainable'

Bexar County: 375 new cases were reported Thursday, along with four additional virus-related deaths. There is a total of 12,878 cases and 115 fatalities in the county. The number of local COVID-19-positive patients currently in area hospitals, meanwhile, rose once again to 1,074. 332 patients are in intensive care, and 180 are on ventilators.

Comal County: The county reported 58 new coronavirus cases and one fatality Thursday. Eight people have now died in the county, while 275 have recovered. The positivity rate has risen to 12.63%, the highest the county has recorded since the pandemic began. As of Thursday, there is a total of 836 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Comal County.

Hays County: 105 new cases were reported Wednesday, bringing the total to 2,924 cases and seven fatalities in the county. 83% of those cases are considered active, and 50% of the county's confirmed cases are people between the ages of 20 and 29.

At a Thursday afternoon briefing, Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported 374 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bexar County. Meanwhile, four additional virus-related deaths increased the death toll to 115.

A total of 1,074 county residents are in local hospitals with the coronavirus, the highest that number has ever been in the ongoing pandemic. At Thursday's briefing, Nirenberg stressed the importance of staying inside, wearing a mask and social distancing during the upcoming Fourth of July holiday, adding that hospitals are nearing capacity due to the current surge that began two weeks after Memorial Day Weekend.

"We cannot withstand a similar surge after the Fourth of July," he said.

Hospital officails said the current trend of incoming patients is "unsustainable."

Coronavirus in Texas

State health officials reported 7,915 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Texas, the second-highest daily total in the ongiong pandemic, and a marker that the public health crisis continues to worsen ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

Meanwhile, 44 new deaths from virus-related complications were reported on Thursday. The state's death toll is now up to 2,525. Current hospitalizations also reached a new high-water mark; 478 new COVID-19-positive patients were admitted to hospitals over the last 24 hours, bringing the number of hospitalized Texans on Thursday to 7,382.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

On June 25, the CDC expanded the list of groups at a higher risk of severe illness due to coronavirus.

Experts determined there was consistent evidence these conditions increase a person's risk, regardless of age:

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread...

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Some recent studies have suggested that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk