Coronavirus Tracker: Over 10,000 confirmed cases in Bexar County, over 800 currently in local hospitals

Bexar County: 495 new cases and two additional deaths were reported Sunday. There is a total of 10,147 cases and 109 fatalities in the county. 731 patients are in local hospitals.

495 new cases and two additional deaths were reported Sunday. There is a total of 10,147 cases and 109 fatalities in the county. 731 patients are in local hospitals. Comal County: The county reported 35 new confirmed and 11 probable cases on Saturday, for a total of 598. Seven people have died in the county, while 249 have recovered. The positivity rate is now 9.72%.

The county reported 35 new confirmed and 11 probable cases on Saturday, for a total of 598. Seven people have died in the county, while 249 have recovered. The positivity rate is now 9.72%. Hays County: 117 new cases reported Sunday, bringing the total to 2,586 cases and six fatalities in the county. 50% of the country's confirmed cases are people between the ages of 20 and 29.

Metro Health reported 495 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Bexar County Sunday, bringing the total past 10,000. Two more virus-related deaths were also reported, bringing the total to 109 fatalities.

Meanwhile, 802 COVID-19-positive patients are in local hospitals—another high-water mark for Bexar County. This is a jump of 72 from Saturday, marking 21 days in a row with a new record high. The number of coronavirus patients in San Antonio area hospitals has risen by 835% in the last three weeks.

There are currently 265 people in area hospitals, another record high. 138 patients are currently on ventilators, up from 29 just two weeks ago.

Texas reported 5,747 new COVID-19 cases Sunday. There have been at least 5,000 new cases reported each day for the last six days. Before then, there were zero such days for the state. Over 37,000 new cases have been confirmed in the state in the past week.

The number of current patients in Texas hospitals actually went down slightly on Sunday after 16 consecutive days with record highs reported. 5,497 Texans are currently in the hospitals.

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

On June 25, the CDC expanded the list of groups at a higher risk of severe illness due to coronavirus.

Experts determined there was consistent evidence these conditions increase a person's risk, regardless of age:

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread...

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Some recent studies have suggested that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

