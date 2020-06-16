Coronavirus Tracker: Here's how cases are trending in San Antonio and Texas

Facts not fear: KENS 5 is tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — We're tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas. Here are the latest numbers reported by Bexar and surrounding counties:

Bexar County: 44 new cases Monday and one fatality; a total of 4,437 cases and 89 fatalities.

44 new cases Monday and one fatality; a total of 4,437 cases and 89 fatalities. Comal County: A total of 191 cases and seven fatalities; 127 residents have recovered, as of June 13. The county has not reported new numbers since then, as of 7 p.m. Monday.

A total of 191 cases and seven fatalities; 127 residents have recovered, as of June 13. The county has not reported new numbers since then, as of 7 p.m. Monday. Hays County: 69 new cases Monday; a total of 938 cases and five fatalities in the county; 267 residents have recovered.

Bexar County reported 44 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday. One new death was reported, so the county's death toll has risen to 89. There are 187 COVID-19 positive patients in area hospitals Monday. Hospitals report 76% of ventilators are available and 26% of hospital beds are available.

Here are Monday's full numbers. Bexar County reports them daily at 7 p.m.:

How Bexar County is trending:

We're tracking how many coronavirus cases are confirmed in Bexar County each day from the time San Antonio Metro Health began reporting cases more than two months ago. Graphing those daily case numbers along a 14-day moving average provides an accurate picture of the curve in the San Antonio area and the direction we're heading amid the coronavirus.

Coronavirus in Texas

The Texas Department of Health and Human Services reported an additional 1,254 coronavirus cases and seven fatalities in the state Monday. As of 4 p.m. Monday, Texas health officials have reported 89,108 total cases and 1,983 fatalities. The state estimates that 59,089 residents have recovered, while 28,036 residents are still ill with the virus.

Here's a look at the 14-day moving average of the new daily coronavirus cases in Texas:

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread...

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Some recent studies have suggested that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk