65% of Bexar Co. COVID-19 victims had at least one other underlying health issue, Nirenberg says

As of August 19, 656 county residents have died from COVID-19 complications.

SAN ANTONIO — As health experts and scientists have continued to learn more about the novel coronavirus in the ongoing pandemic, one early discovery that has remained consistent in subsequent data is how COVID-19 is much more likely to severely impact those with underlying health problems.

That's also the case locally. At Wednesday evening's daily coronavirus response briefing, Mayor Ron Nirenberg said about 65% of Bexar County residents who have died from COVID-19 had at least one other health condition. The most common is diabetes, while heart disease, chronic lung disease, hypertension and obesity are other common health issues that exacerbate coronavirus symptoms in local patients.

"This is important because, as you go about your daily activities, you might not know if the person next to you is more vulnerable to the severe effects of COVID-19," Nirenberg said. "(It's) a reminder that we all need to do our part to help each other. We need to keep our guard up."

The local rate of COVID-19 decedents that had at least one other health issue is slightly lower than the figure reached in a Centers for Disease Control study from last month. In that study, which included data from 16 public health jurisdictions throughout the country, researchers found that 76% of all coronavirus victims were contending with at least one underlying health issue.