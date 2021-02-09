San Antonio City Council approves $100 H-E-B gift cards to be given out as vaccine incentives

The cards would be purchased by October of this year to be used before June 30, 2024.

SAN ANTONIO — In a city council meeting Thursday, the City of San Antonio approved the $1 million purchase of H-E-B gift cards as part of a Vaccination Incentive Plan.

The cards would be purchased by October of this year to be used before June 30, 2024. The money for the purchase of the gift card would come from the COVID­19 Immunization Round 4 grant budget, according to the city council.

During the session, Councilman Perry expressed skepticism that this would convince someone to get a vaccine if they had been refusing all this time. However, he said he was willing to see how things went.

"If we buy 10,000 cards and we only get a couple thousand people who get them, what happens to the cards then?" Perry said. "Do we get a reimbursement for them? Can we get that money back from H-E-B?"