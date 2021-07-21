San Antonio business undecided whether face masks will be enforced after Gov. announcement

Abbott says he will not impose another statewide mask mandate, despite COVID-19 cases being on the rise again. Enforcement will be left up to businesses.

SAN ANTONIO — Governor Greg Abbott says he will not impose another statewide mask mandate, despite COVID-19 cases being on the rise again. The decision to enforce face coverings will ultimately, be left up to businesses.

Tuesday, Governor Abbott told KPRC in Houston that the reasons to not enforce a mask rule are very clear.

“There are so many people who have immunities to COVID, whether it be through the vaccination, whether it be through their own exposure and their recovery from it, which would be acquired immunity,” said Abbott. “It would be inappropriate to require people who already have immunity to wear a mask.”

Alamo Antique Mall assistant manager Lovey Deuley says they dropped the mask rule after the governor initially lifted the mandate in March. She said employees are still required to wear face coverings but customers are only encouraged to wear one.

Deuley said the store's has yet to decide if they will require masks again. She says in her personal opinion, the benefits outweigh the risks.

“I believe in people wearing mask. I believe in people staying safe. I don’t see the big deal. I’ve been wearing mine for over a year. Sometimes I forgot to have it on. There it is. What’s the big deal? To be safe? And to be other people around me to be safe,” said Deuley.

San Antonio’s coronavirus positivity rate has increased for the fourth consecutive week. According to Metro Health, the 7 day average increased from 265 new cases to 363. The percentage of coronavirus tests that turned out positive rose from 11.2% to 13.5% last week. As of last week, 62% of Bexar County residents have been fully vaccinated.