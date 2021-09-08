San Antonio, Bexar County sue Gov. Abbott to 'restore local control to address COVID-19'

This comes after Gov. Abbott continues to block local government officials from creating masks mandates.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg tweeted Tuesday morning that the City and Bexar County has filed a lawsuit against Governor Greg Abbott.

The tweet says the lawsuit against the governor is to restore local control to address COVID-19. "Unvaccinated kids shouldn't be forced to gamble with their lives while the deck is stacked against them," the tweet says.

He tagged Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff in the tweet, saying that they both want to protect the community's schools.

A press release was also sent Tuesday morning, detailing the lawsuit. It asks for temporary restraining order to prevent enforcement of the governor’s latest emergency order. If the courts grant this, the San Antonio Bexar County Health Authority will immediately issue an order requiring masks in public schools and requiring quarantine if an unvaccinated student is determined to be in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

“We are challenging the governor’s authority to suspend local emergency orders during a crisis such as the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mayor Nirenberg. “Ironically, the governor is taking a state law meant to facilitate local action during an emergency and using it to prohibit local response to the emergency that he himself declared.”

This comes after Gov. Abbott continues to block local government officials from creating masks mandates. Abbott’s order limits school officials’ ability to respond to the pandemic. With the delta variant on the rise, more children are being sent to hospitals.

See Mayor Nirenberg's full tweet here:

.@Judge_wolff and I want to protect our schools.



At our request, the City & County have filed a lawsuit against the Governor to restore local control to address COVID-19.



Unvaccinated kids shouldn't be forced to gamble with their lives while the deck is stacked against them. — Mayor Ron | Get vax’d! 💪 (@Ron_Nirenberg) August 10, 2021

“As the school year begins, the health of our students, especially those under 12 who are not eligible to be vaccinated, are being put at risk. The pandemic is not over. We need to continue to utilize every tool we have to combat the very contagious delta variant. We have come too far to allow our students to be super spreaders and put more lives at risk,” said Judge Wolff.

And as the coronavirus infections surge, Freeman Coliseum's expo hall is being turned into a no-cost antibody infusion site once again.

The site is one of five which have been organized across Texas. A similar effort was undertaken at a previous point in the pandemic, during which time more than 3,000 patients were assisted, according to Judge Wolff. He says more beds are being utilized this time around.