San Antonio, Bexar County extend Stay Home, Work Safe orders into June

Pending city council approval, the order will remain in effect until June 4. It encourages residents to stay home, avoid large gatherings, and wear masks in public.

SAN ANTONIO — The City of San Antonio and Bexar County are extending their stay home, work safe order until at least June 4.

“As our economy slowly reopens with a phased approach, the physical distancing and other common-sense measures recommended by our public safety officials are as important as ever,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “The way to return to public activities without being forced back to stricter requirements is to behave responsibly and with consideration for others. These orders guide us toward safely reviving our economy.”

“The measures we have implemented over the past few months have led to Bexar County having a very low infection rate. With this new order, we are continuing to ensure the health and safety of our community while ensuring that everyone can go back to work and go about their lives,” said Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff.