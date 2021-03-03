List: San Antonio-area groceries' mask policies after Texas governor's announcement

The state's mask mandate and capacity restrictions will officially be lifted Wednesday, March 10. Texas businesses can still enforce their own safety rules.

SAN ANTONIO — Texas governor Greg Abbott announced this week that businesses will be able to open at 100% capacity and that he will be removing a statewide mask mandate amid a continuing coronavirus pandemic. Both protocols will end next Wednesday, March 10.

While state protocols will no longer be enforced, Texas businesses can still put into place their own safety rules, including mask requirements.

Here's what San Antonio-area grocery stores are doing:

H-E-B / Central Market

"Although there is no longer a statewide mask order, H-E-B believes it is important that masks be worn in public spaces until more Texans and our Partners have access to the COVID-19 vaccine. As an essential service provider during the pandemic, H-E-B is focused on the health and safety of our Partners and customers. H-E-B will still require all our Partners and vendors to wear masks while at work, and we urge all customers to please wear a mask when in our stores."

Target

"We require guests to wear masks or face coverings in all of our stores, except for guests with underlying medical conditions and young children. We also require all store team members to wear masks at work and have provided them with reusable and disposable masks. Those who have been vaccinated for coronavirus are still required to wear a mask and follow all social distancing guidelines, in line with current CDC guidance."

Walmart / Sam's Club

Walmart and Sam's Club is requiring all customers to wear a mask at all locations as of July 20. Social distancing floor decals are in place as well. Walmart has not announced any updates regarding Texas locations amid the pending repeal of the state's restrictions .

Costco

Costco last updated their COVID-19 policy on February 19, 2021. The company says entry will only be granted to those wearing a face mask or shield at all Costco locations nationwide. Individuals who are unable to wear a face mask due to a medical condition must wear a face shield. Social distancing measures remain in place. Costco has not announced any updates regarding Texas locations amid the pending repeal of the state's restrictions.

Sprouts Farmers Market

All individuals are required to wear face coverings while inside Sprouts locations nationwide. Face shields are allowed, though the store encourage mask wearing if able. Anyone unable to wear a face covering or face shield can contact the store to arrange a personal shopper. Sprouts has not announced any updates regarding Texas locations amid the pending repeal of the state's restrictions.

Whole Foods

Whole Foods has required all customers to wear face coverings inside stores since July 20. On December 16, Whole Foods amended its policy to require customers with a medical or other exemption wear a face shield or take a medical screening before entering. Whole Foods hasn't announced further amendments for Texas stores following Gov. Abbott's announcement.

Trader Joe's