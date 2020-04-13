SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio and Bexar County parks are open again after being closed in an effort to fight the coronavirus pandemic over Easter weekend - and it's a better time than ever to check out the areas around town that don't have big crowds.

KENS 5 found plenty of elbow room in southeast San Antonio.

The history of Southside Lions Park, for example, is amazing. Back in the 40's the city bought more than 300 acres of land here to build a landfill, but the neighbors said, "No! We don't want that. We want a park!"

And all these years later, that advocacy is still paying off in a big way.

In addition to this beautiful lake, there's a trail all the way around the lake.

People love to come here and walk and jog and bring their dogs.

There are picnic tables, shelters, BBQ pits - everything you need to have a good time.

Fishing is a big deal here. I don't know about catching, but you know - that's why they call it fishing.

And there's a connection to the Howard W. Peak Greenway Trails system.

If you want to get out and take a walk, now is the perfect time - and this is the perfect place because unlike some city parks there is plenty of elbow room here where there is more than 300 acres.

It's a good opportunity to safely get out and explore places that you've never been before - places that aren't as crowded as some of the more popular parks. Try it - you might like it.

