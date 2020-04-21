SAN ANTONIO — There are so many acts of heroism, kindness and selflessness during this challenging time.

Stephen Gudowski is the nurse in charge of the Emergency Room at Texsan Methodist Hosptial. He took care of the first COVID-19 positive patient from Lackland in February. He faced it without fear.

"When you take care of any patient, my concern is am I going to be able to take care of them the best way I can," Gudowski said. He said his whole team supported him in that mission, and shouted out the infection preventionist on staff.

"She was there with us and helping me to make sure I was following the correct protocols to protect myself so I can adequately take care of my patient safely," he said.

While Texas is under statewide stay-at-home orders, our health care workers are serving on the front lines against the coronavirus, risking their lives to save ours. Texans are showing their appreciation.



"I've had more patients and their family members when they check in recognize us and ask us how we are doing and our families are doing even with us being on the front lines, it's kind of reassuring that even during these chaotic times people still care about other people," Gudowski said.

Across the country, people are coming together as they did at the Methodist Stone Oak hospital park to pray and show support for our healthcare workers.



"It's very sweet and I think we all appreciate it," one worker said. "When we are working and we are getting down, it's nice to see people recognizing that and coming together for us."



San Antonio's health care workers are not only fighting the cornonavirus here - many have volunteered to work at the epicenter of the outbreak in the U.S.



Even at Texsan, I can think of 4 nurses who I work with who are going to New York," Gudowski said. "As nurses our first instinct is to go and help, and to impact as many people as we possibly can in a positive manner."



And San Antonians are impacting healthcare workers, through prayers, kind words on social media and by donating their time to make masks.



"I think it's so amazing that people at these times are willing to do that and to donate them," Gudowski said. "To others who don't have easy access to getting masks, it's an amazing heroic act in itself to take that time."

