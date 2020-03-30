CASTROVILLE, Texas — A staple in the Castroville community continues to stand tall, as it's done for more than 70 years.

Sammy's Restaurant is still serving customers who are searching for a hint of normalcy in uncertain times.

"We've definitely had our ups and downs, but nothing to this extent," said Ann Duron, whose family owns Sammy's.

Even though dining-in is no longer an option, they are offering curbside pickup. Duron said they've learned how to adapt to challenges over the years.

"We've gone back to the days of 1948 as a restaurant with carhops," Duron said. "It does bring back memories for my father!"

That nostalgia is what's keeping employees on the payroll. It's also giving a small community of about 3,000 people the option of home-style cooking.

Dylan Allen and his mom stopped by to pick up a late lunch on Sunday.

"I would rather have Sammy's than McDonald's or whatever else is around here," said Allen. "I really appreciate their style of cooking and I really appreciate them being open."

Their bakery across the street, Haby's, is also open. People can buy bread and other items they may no longer be able to find at the grocery store.

"We're doing our best to help our community and help our employees," Duron said.

While business is slowing down, it hasn't stopped. Neither will Duron's family.

"When you've been around for over 70 years, you're part of this community," Duron said. "We're not going anywhere. We're always going to be here."

For more information on Sammy's, click here.

