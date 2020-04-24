SAN ANTONIO — The Salvation Army announced it will provide meals to first responders and workers at San Antonio's drive-thru coronavirus testing site.

Starting Saturday, staff at the Salvation Army will prepare 20 warm, boxed meals for breakfast, and an additional 20 warm lunch meals. The meals will be served to workers at the drive-thru testing site at the Walmart on W. Military Drive.

Walmart staff members will place the meals on tables for the first responders and workers at the testing site to collect in an effort to minimize the number of people interacting with the workers.

The organization says it plans to provide these meals for seven days a week until further notice.

Below are more details of the meal delivery:

WHEN: Saturday, April 25 until further notice

8 a.m.-9 a.m. - breakfast

12:30 p.m.-1 p.m. - lunch

WHERE: Walmart, 8923 W. Military Drive