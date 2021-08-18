SAISD cancels football scrimmages as COVID cases rise in San Antonio

The district also says they are planning vaccine clinics this week.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Independent School District says they are canceling scrimmages against outside school districts unless SAISD student athletes and coaches are vaccinated.

The district says they want to be cautious and protect the regular UIL football season as cases are rising locally and across Texas. The district also says they are planning vaccine clinics this week to give students who have not been vaccinated a chance to get their shot.

"We are prioritizing the regular season to give students the best assurance we can that they will be less likely to be quarantined during UIL-qualifying games," the district says.

SAISD is also doing rapid testing before games and requiring masks unless a person is doing drills or in a game.

"We cannot assure families that other districts follow the same strict protocols, and our intent is to make every effort possible to ensure students are healthy to play in their regular athletic season," the district says.

SAISD will cancel the following football scrimmages:

Brackenridge vs. Southside

Burbank vs. Austin Travis

Edison vs. Central Catholic

Highlands vs. Hondo

Sam Houston vs. Cotulla

Lanier vs. Floresville

YMLA vs. John Paul