SAN ANTONIO — The hallways are empty, as are the parking lots at Clara Driscoll Middle School, home of the defenders – a name that has taken on a whole new meaning in the time of coronavirus.

“We really miss our students and we can’t wait til we get to see them again,” said Driscoll School Librarian Jessica Carver, who has found her own way of coping with being away from work.

Carver was reluctant to take too much of the credit herself, but she has been instrumental in a new effort at North East Independent School District.

“Jessica Carver… reached out to me and immediately thought that we could help contribute to the crisis using our 3D printers,” said Terri Sanchez, Director of library services at NEISD.

“I think it’s just a really important piece of technology for students to understand,” Carver said. “I’m really excited that we’re getting to use it in this capacity,”

With the help of industrial design company CanOpener labs, 20 librarians - soon to be joined by 40 to 50 career and technology teachers - have been printing face mask-parts to send to area hospitals.

“I think this is gonna be a really great way to cope because i feel like i’m really helping.” Carver said.

She also thinks that the effort will leave an impression on her students for years to come.

“I think they’ll be happy to know that their school is helping their community and i think they’ll be excited to see the technology they have access to could be used someday in their jobs and in their fields whatever they may be doing.”

