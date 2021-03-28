San Antonio medical provider prepares for surge in supply as vaccine eligibility expands to all adults

CentroMed is expecting to administer 10,000 immunizations a week with a new wave of vaccines on the way.

SAN ANTONIO — Monday marks a monumental day in Texas’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic as all adults will be eligible to receive a vaccine.

This comes following the state health department’s announcement earlier this week regarding the expansion of vaccine eligibility during a time where more than 10 million Texans have been administered the shot.

Expanded eligibility means 8 to 10 million more Texans will be able to sign up and get vaccinated.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg earlier this week made his stance on the issue clear.

“We want to get as many people as possible vaccinated in the state, so if you’re eligible to get a vaccine, go and get an appointment,” he said.

More than 800,000 first doses are expected to be distributed to providers statewide. Nearly 50,000 of the supply will go to facilities in Bexar County.

CentroMed has vaccinated more than 15,000 people over the past three months.

But it won’t be long until that number soars significantly.

“We are projected to serve about 10,000 individuals on a weekly basis in the next couple of weeks,” said Ana Maria Garza Cortez.

CentroMed officials hope the supply surge and expanded eligibility leads to more people rolling up their sleeves.

“I feel very optimistic that if people continue to come in and get vaccinated, things will get under control," Cortez said. "We still see a high rate of individuals who don’t want or are still afraid of some of the side effects or are concerned for the future, but I think the more they see other people coming in and getting vaccinated without any issues, they’re now coming back in and saying hey, I’m ready.”