San Antonio banning gatherings of more than 10 in city spaces, Nirenberg calls latest Texas orders 'a step in the right direction'

The city is amending its own emergency health declaration to reflect Texas's latest orders announced Friday morning.

SAN ANTONIO — Horus after the state announced it was rolling back some reopening strategies that were previously implemented – including the the indefinite closure of bars and capping restaurant capacity at 50% – San Antonio is amending its emergency declaration to reflect the changes.

In a press release sent Friday evening before his daily coronavirus reponse briefing, Mayor Ron Nirenberg called Gov. Greg Abbott's latest mandates "a step in the right direction" amid a worsening coronavirus situation.

More notably, San Antonio officials said that gatherings of more than 10 people in city parks or plazas are a no-go starting at "daybreak" on Saturday. (Abbott also on Friday gave more leeway to local authorities when it comes to outdoor gatherings.) In addition, pools and splash pads that were set to reopen on July 3 ahead of the holiday weekend will remain closed for now.