SA health officials recommend protesters get free coronavirus testing

Large protests have taken place in downtown San Antonio every day since Saturday in memory of George Floyd, who died while in Minneapolis Police custody.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio health officials recommended protesters to take advantage of free coronavirus testing at various locations around San Antonio.

At a press conference Thursday night, Dawn Emmerick of San Antonio Metro Health mentioned that it was particularly important that people get tested if they had not been wearing a mask or had been in close proximity of a lot of other people.

"We highly recommend you wear a mask and try to stay as far apart as you can during the protest. And then yes, I would recommend, if it was my child or my family members that were doing that, that they not only go get tested, but then they self-quarantine themselves until the test results come back." Dr. Emmerick said.

Large protests have taken place in downtown San Antonio every day since Saturday in memory of George Floyd, who died while in Minneapolis Police custody.

The protests come at a time when new coronavirus cases continue to be reported every day in San Antonio . As of Thursday, city and county leaders say there are 3,018 confirmed positive cases in Bexar County. A total of 78 people have died from the coronavirus in the county.

Click here for locations for coronavirus testing and other San Antonio coronavirus information.

Watch the full press conference below: