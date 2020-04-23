SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio family that has beaten the novel coronavirus is now taking it upon itself to help other patients.

Several members of Amanda Trejo's family were diagnosed with the virus in mid-March, and have since recovered. But her uncle, Robert, struggled for a bit longer to overcome the infection.

It wasn't until he was on the receiving end of a convalescent plasma transfusion – an FDA-approved procedure touted as a potential treatment for the virus, and relying on those who have already recovered to donate – that Robert's condition began to improve.

While it can't be definitely determined how much the antibodies from the donated plasma assisted Robert's treatment, he, along with two relatives, will themselves donate plasma in the hope that antibodies in it can assist others on the path to recovery.

People may be eligible to donate if they're able to prove they tested positive for the coronavirus and have recovered from it, meaning no symptoms are being exhibited. Email COVID19@southtexasblood.org for more information.

