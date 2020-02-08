Coronavirus Tracker: Bexar Co. hospitalizations dip under 900 for the first time since June

Facts, not fear: KENS 5 is tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — We're tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas. Here are the latest numbers reported by Bexar and surrounding counties:

Bexar County : 374 new cases and three additional fatalities from COVID-19 were reported Saturday. There have been a total of 41,177 cases as the county death toll rises to 352.

: 374 new cases and three additional fatalities from COVID-19 were reported Saturday. There have been a total of 41,177 cases as the county death toll rises to 352. Comal County : The county reported 14 new cases on Friday, the smallest daily increase in cases since June 11. There have been a total of 2,144 cases and 54 deaths as of Friday afternoon. County officials said there are 936 active coronavirus cases, while 1,154 county residents have recovered.

: The county reported 14 new cases on Friday, the smallest daily increase in cases since June 11. There have been a total of 2,144 cases and 54 deaths as of Friday afternoon. County officials said there are 936 active coronavirus cases, while 1,154 county residents have recovered. Hays County: As of July 31, the Hays County Local Health Department confirms there are at least 2,861 active lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. Since Hays County first started providing numbers, a total of 4,315 lab-confirmed cases have been reported, including 28 deaths. As of July 31, the Hays County Local Health Department has received 21,521 negative test results. At least 1,426 people have recovered from the virus in Hays County. According to the county, there have been 105 total hospitalizations, with 25 still hospitalized as of July 31.

How Bexar County is trending

We're tracking how many coronavirus cases are confirmed in Bexar County each day from the time San Antonio Metro Health began reporting cases more than five months ago. Graphing those daily case numbers along a 14-day moving average provides an accurate picture of the curve in the San Antonio area and the direction we're heading amid the coronavirus.

On Saturday, Metro Health reported an additional 374 new cases of the novel coronavirus in Bexar County – the smallest daily count since 355 new cases were reported Monday – bringing the local total to 41,177 COVID-19 diagnoses.

Three additional virus-related deaths were also reported. In all, 352 county residents have died from complications related to the coronavirus.

Metro Health also reported a continuing downward trend in current COVID-19 hospitalizations for the county; on Saturday, 874 Bexar County residents were receiving treatment for the virus, down from 926 on Friday. It's been over a month since the number of current hospitalizations in the county was that low.

Patients in intensive care (352) and using ventilators (244) also decreased from Friday's figures.

Coronavirus in Texas

State health officials reported 9,539 new cases of the coronavirus across Texas on Saturday, bringing the total to 430,485 since the pandemic started. Of those, an estimated 282, 604 have recovered.

The state also reported 268 additional deaths from virus-related complications. In all, 6,837 Texans have lose their lives to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, there are 367 fewer COVID-19-positive Texans hospitalized Saturday than there were on Friday, with 8,969 total receiving treatment.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

On June 25, the CDC expanded the list of groups at a higher risk of severe illness due to coronavirus.

Experts determined there was consistent evidence these conditions increase a person's risk, regardless of age:

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread...

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Some recent studies have suggested that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk