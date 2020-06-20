Coronavirus Tracker: San Antonio heads into holiday weekend with another drastic spike in cases, hospitalizations

Facts not fear: KENS 5 is tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — We're tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas. Here are the latest numbers reported by Bexar and surrounding counties:

Bexar County: Another 412 new cases and four new deaths were reported Friday; there is a total of 5,962 cases and 96 fatalities. 267 patients are in the hospitals, and 92 are in intensive care.

21 new confirmed cases were reported Thursday. The count's total has now risen to 298 confirmed cases with and additional 58 probable cases. Seven people have died in the county, while 157 have recovered. The county's positivity rate is up to 6.3%, the highest since May 15. Hays County: 103 new cases Friday, bringing the total to 1,551 cases and five fatalities in the county. 54% of the country's confirmed cases are people between the ages of 20 and 29. 51 additional recoveries were reported Friday, bringing the total number of residents recovered to 389.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported an additional 412 cases on Friday evening, bringing the total in Bexar County to 5,962 amid surging positivity rates. The mayor said that, as of Friday, 19% of those that have been recently tested are being found to be positive.

Here are Friday's full numbers. Bexar County reports them daily at 7 p.m.

How Bexar County is trending:

We're tracking how many coronavirus cases are confirmed in Bexar County each day from the time San Antonio Metro Health began reporting cases more than two months ago. Graphing those daily case numbers along a 14-day moving average provides an accurate picture of the curve in the San Antonio area and the direction we're heading amid the coronavirus.

The number of coronavirus patients currently in area hospitals continued its 10-day rise. Mayor Nirenberg said there are now 322 patients in local hospitals, a huge jump from the figure of 155 on Thursday. Just 25% of hospital beds remain available for incoming patients, as of Friday.

Coronavirus in Texas

Cumulative cases in Texas jumped by 3,454 Friday, according to state health officials, bringing the total to 103,305. 35 more deaths from virus-related complications were also reported, for a total of 2,140. For the fourth day in a row, at least 3,000 new lab-confirmed cases were reported. Before Tuesday, there were zero such days for Texas.

Meanwhile, total hospitalizations in Texas jumped by 201 since Thursday, bringing the total number of Lone Star State residents admitted to hospitals with the coronavirus to 3,148.

Here's a look at the 14-day moving average of the new daily coronavirus cases in Texas:

