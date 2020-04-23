SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio City Council approved a measure to create the COVID19 Emergency Housing Assistance Program and expand funding for previously provided funds.

Officials said during Thursday's city council meeting that there has been a massive increase in the need for housing assistance since social distancing measures due to the coronavirus. Job losses and furloughs, particularly in the service industry, has fueled this need.

The program to provide direct assistance to the public would offer a total of more than $17M in funding.

Here is a breakdown of that funding:

City of San Antonoi

That package is part of a total of $25 million in funding that was approved Thursday by the City Council.

Here are more details about the measures:

City of San Antonio

Mayor Ron Nirenberg applauded the approval for housing assistance relief.

“I am proud of this vote to ensure that San Antonio workers who have been laid off or furloughed because of the COVID-19 pandemic will be able to pay their rent and stay in their homes,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “It is our duty to help the most vulnerable among us, and this crisis has created a true emergency.

