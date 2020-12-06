Rooftop Cinema Club to open drive-in at Fiesta Texas

SAN ANTONIO — Editor's note: This video is from a previous story
The Rooftop Cinema Club is bringing a social distancing-friendly movie experience to San Antonio starting June 23.
The drive-in movie theater will be set up near the gates of Six Flags Fiesta Texas and already of features of line-up of hit movies and classic favorites.
Tickets start at $24 per car, but the company says it will host "community nights" where people can see movies for only $5. The company also said for select showings, 100 percent of profits will go to benefit the Black Lives Matter movement.
Below is full list of showings:
June 23: Grease
Back to the Future Part II
June 24: 10 Things I Hate About You
Friday (Community Screening)
June 25: Jurassic Park
Love Jones
June 26: Tortilla Soup
Remember the Titans
June 27: Coco
La La Land
June 28: Grease
Dirty Dancing
June 29: Shrek
Silence of the Lambs
June 30: The Little Mermaid (Community Screening)
Dazed and Confused
July 1: The Goonies
Grease (Community Screening)
July 2: Cars
The Fast and the Furious
July 3: The Sandlot
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
July 4: Independence Day
July 5: Sonic the Hedgehog
500 Days of Summer
The company already has a drive-in movie theater set up in the Houston area.
Click here for tickets for the San Antonio showings.
