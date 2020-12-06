Rooftop Cinema Club to open drive-in at Fiesta Texas

The drive-in movie theater will be set up near the gates of Six Flags Fiesta Texas and already of features of line-up of hit movies and classic favorites.

The Rooftop Cinema Club is bringing a social distancing-friendly movie experience to San Antonio starting June 23.

Tickets start at $24 per car, but the company says it will host "community nights" where people can see movies for only $5. The company also said for select showings, 100 percent of profits will go to benefit the Black Lives Matter movement.

Below is full list of showings:

June 23: Grease

Back to the Future Part II

June 24: 10 Things I Hate About You

Friday (Community Screening)

June 25: Jurassic Park

Love Jones

June 26: Tortilla Soup

Remember the Titans

June 27: Coco

La La Land

June 28: Grease

Dirty Dancing

June 29: Shrek

Silence of the Lambs

June 30: The Little Mermaid (Community Screening)

Dazed and Confused

July 1: The Goonies

Grease (Community Screening)

July 2: Cars

The Fast and the Furious

July 3: The Sandlot

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

July 4: Independence Day

July 5: Sonic the Hedgehog

500 Days of Summer

The company already has a drive-in movie theater set up in the Houston area.