x
Rooftop Cinema Club to open drive-in at Fiesta Texas

The drive-in movie theater will be set up near the gates of Six Flags Fiesta Texas and already of features of line-up of hit movies and classic favorites.

SAN ANTONIO — Editor's note: This video is from a previous story

The Rooftop Cinema Club is bringing a social distancing-friendly movie experience to San Antonio starting June 23.

Tickets start at $24 per car, but the company says it will host "community nights" where people can see movies for only $5. The company also said for select showings, 100 percent of profits will go to benefit the Black Lives Matter movement.

Below is full list of showings: 

June 23:                Grease

                              Back to the Future Part II

June 24:                10 Things I Hate About You

                              Friday  (Community Screening)

June 25:                Jurassic Park

                              Love Jones

June 26:                Tortilla Soup

                              Remember the Titans

June 27:                Coco

                              La La Land

June 28:                Grease

                              Dirty Dancing

June 29:                Shrek

                              Silence of the Lambs

June 30:                The Little Mermaid (Community Screening)

                              Dazed and Confused

July 1:                    The Goonies

                              Grease (Community Screening)

July 2:                    Cars

                              The Fast and the Furious

July 3:                    The Sandlot

                              Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

July 4:                    Independence Day

July 5:                    Sonic the Hedgehog

                              500 Days of Summer

 The company already has a drive-in movie theater set up in the Houston area.

 Click here for tickets for the San Antonio showings.

