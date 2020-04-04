HOUSTON — Houston Rockets forward PJ Tucker just released a limited-edition clothing line called the COVID-19 Capsule.

All proceeds from a 72-hour online sale will benefit the Houston Food Bank to help provide meals for those in need.

“With Covid-19 causing a large amount of layoffs, uncertainty, and negatively impacting the economy, we wanted to create a positive way to give back as much as possible to the individuals in the Houston community,” said Brandon Davis, Executive Partner with The Better Generation. "The Houston Food Bank is the perfect partner for us."

The t-shirts, athletic shorts and ballcaps are a nod to the importance of social distancing.

Tucker and his new sneaker store “The Better Generation” will sell the products through the weekend while supplies last.

“Being in the Houston community I see the effect that the coronavirus is having on everyone. We wanted to do a special project that not only impacts the community, but also spreads awareness to the seriousness of this virus,” Tucker said. “With everyone working together and supporting each other we can get past this.”

Tucker and Better Generation teamed up with the Sneaker Boutique to launch the line.

“Even though we aren't officially opening until later this fall, we wanted to help in any way possible,” Davis said.

You can order the tees, shorts and caps at TheBetterGeneration.com

