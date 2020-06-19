Some River Walk bars and restaurants reopening as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations spike

"To be honest with you, many of us businesses small, independents like us if we don't open soon, we will never open," one business owner said.

SAN ANTONIO — Mayor Ron Nirenberg said the disturbing trend continues with local coronavirus numbers. On Thursday, Metro Health reported another major jump with 408 new cases. Another trend that's alarming officials, is our hospital beds. However, this second wave is not keeping businesses from reopening their doors.

Terry Corless, CEO of Maddogs Restaurant Group, opened three of four River Walk businesses on Thursday. KENS 5 met with Corless on March 18, when he had to lay off 200 employees. He had closed up his establishments at the start of the pandemic. However, three months to the day, he is open again.

"We have been through a lot trauma," he said. "A lot of heartache. But, here we are. We waited because we wanted to do things absolutely as safely as possible. It has been uncertain day-to-day."

For three months, Corless has been working with his staff on operating during this new normal. However, he is back to business when San Antonio is under an exponential surge of coronavirus cases. The numbers keep growing by the day.

As the River Walk slowly bustles with more people, Corless is hopeful he will be able to thrive during these uncertain times.

"We have learned not to take life for granted," he said. "Not take your blessings for granted. And to stay safe."

Corless said in order for his business to survive, he needs the support of locals. He said he understands not many local venture down to the River Walk, but he said it is important to support small independent businesses.