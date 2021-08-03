Rice University to require masks indoors, mandatory COVID testing for those on campus

In addition to the mask rule, fully vaccinated people on campus must take COVID tests at least once every two weeks and unvaccinated people must test twice a week.

HOUSTON — Rice University has revealed its policy for people on campus in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Masks will be required indoors at all times and regular testing will be mandatory.

Here's a look at the policy, according to the University's website:

Face mask policy

Indoors: Masks are required indoors at all times for faculty, staff, students, and visitors with the following exceptions:

When actively eating or drinking

When students are inside their own rooms in a residential college

When faculty, staff, and students are alone in a private office

Faculty lecturing in a classroom are advised, but not required, to wear a mask. If they’re not masked, instructors must maintain a distance of at least 10 feet between themselves and their students. Unvaccinated instructors must wear a mask at all times.

Outdoors: There is no requirement for wearing a face mask on campus when outside.

Testing

Our large-scale testing program will begin again in the fall semester with Baylor Genetics, Methodist Hospital, and our own LAMP testing. Symptomatic testing will be offered on campus.

Fully vaccinated people coming to campus coming into routine contact with others must schedule a test at least once every two weeks.

Unvaccinated people coming to campus must test twice per week, regardless of whether they come into contact with other people.

To provide proof of vaccination, CLICK HERE. To schedule a test, CLICK HERE.

Gathering Size and Occupancy Limits

Indoors: Indoor gatherings of more than 100 people must go through a review and approval process by the Rice Crisis Management Team, with the exception of Registrar scheduled classes. This is not to intended to prohibit large gatherings, but to ensure they are as safe as possible.

Outdoors: There are no gathering size limits on all outdoor activities.

Room Occupancy Limits: We will not reestablish the COVID-10 occupancy limits on rooms, nor will there be changes to university housing levels.

Travel Policy

Rice Study Abroad programs, faculty-led programs, CLIC in-country programs, and the travel components of other academic programs (such as those run by the Center for Civic Leadership) are canceled for the summer. We are also not permitting student participation in third-party provider study abroad programs. Questions should be directed to the dean of undergraduates (UGDEAN@RICE.EDU).

There are no restrictions on faculty or graduate student travel.