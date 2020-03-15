JOHNSTON, Iowa — The coronavirus is now in community spread in Iowa, according to Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Reynolds broke the news Saturday in a press conference at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston.

Community spread begins when someone contracts the virus without encountering any known risk factors, such as traveling to or from a place where the virus is abundant.

There are now 18 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Iowa, with the newest case coming out of Dallas County. It is an older adult (61-80 years old) with no recent history of travel.

