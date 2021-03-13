Retailers slowly jumping into the vaccination effort

CVS hopes to vaccinate up to 25 million patients each month across the country.

SAN ANTONIO — Retailers are now getting involved in the vaccination process.

One of those retailers is CVS. The company says it's adding 74 COVID-19 vaccination sites in Texas, and will start distributing them as early as Sunday for eligible groups.

"Our presence in underserved communities is very strong as we expand on locations, especially for the Black and Hispanic communities. That's really important because we know there is an opportunity in providing services and getting these populations vaccinated, especially in the State of Texas where we have such a large Hispanic community," said Akash Patel, district leader for CVS Health.

Patel said it's extremely important that retailers are a part of the vaccine process.

"We are the centerpoint of the communities that we serve," he said. "We are also part of the federal pharmacy program. We are really excited part of that program so we can vaccinate a lot of communities."

You can check their digital schedule alert at cvs.com and their app for up-to-date live locations that are available to provide appointments.

H-E-B is also ready to serve Texas once its locations receive vaccines from the government. Pharmacy locations will open appointment slots when those doses are in hand. Customers can book appointments at heb.com/vaccine or by calling 1-800-811-8620.

Dollar General is in on the effort as well, saying in a statement that the retail chain "continues to have constructive conversations with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on ways the company can support the nation's COVID-19 testing and vaccine efforts, particularly in the communities we serve."