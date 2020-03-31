HOUSTON — Almost two weeks after being tested, people who were screened for COVID-19 at private drive-thru testing sites along Hillcroft Avenue are finally getting their results back.

Testing for the virus has been problematic from the beginning and delayed processing has made matters worse.

Sara Van Tuerenhout was near the front of the line as cars wrapped around the block two weeks ago along Hillcroft where people waiting in their vehicles to have their noses swabbed.

Van Tuerenhout had been traveling on planes for days on her way home from studying abroad in Spain.

"Officially two weeks tomorrow," Van Tuerenhout said. "They called me and said, 'You’re negative,' and let me on my way.”

Like many others, it has been a long wait for Van Tuerenhout.

"It was very isolating being confined to the house," she said.

She said Quest Diagnostics processed the tests.

We asked Quest if it’s even worth it to get a test if you have to wait two weeks for the results. We’re still waiting to hear back.

Quest reports that is is able to process 30,000 COVID-19 tests a day across the country, in an emailed statement sent last week.

"I feel like a lot of people could be spreading it inadvertently because they’re waiting all this time or they could be stuck in their house, or they’re living alone and they don’t feel comfortable leaving the house because they don’t know," Van Tuerenhout said. "It’s just giving a lot of people uncertainty as to what to do with their day and live their day to day life."

Not all tests have been taking that long to process.

Many Houston-area hospitals have their own labs on-site and can return results for patients within hours.

New rapid tests from Abbott Laboratories will reportedly be released later this week and can return results within minutes.

