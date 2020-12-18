Restaurants owners worry surge in coronavirus cases could cut into Christmas profits

Eateries hoping to fatten their bottom line may be getting queasy at the latest rise in coronavirus cases. It could serve restaurants another blow.

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff and San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg have no definite answers on whether they'll issue a curfew for Christmas, after having done just that for Thanksgiving. Spokespeople for both leaders said the two are monitoring a troubling spike in COVID-19 cases that has only gotten worse this week.

"The problem is the unpredictability of our governments with these mandates and these curfews," said Dawn Ann Larios, executive director of the Texas Restaurant Association's San Antonio chapter. "They're very tough on our industry."

Larios is advising local leaders not to implement a curfew, which could cause more financial pain on restaurant owners to end what has been an already extraordinarily volatile year.

"People are just scared. When they hear something like that, they are going to stay home," she said. "They are going to listen to their elected officials."

Larios said restaurants felt the financial impact of the county-issued Thanksgiving curfew, which provided little notice for owners who had plans.

"It was a weekend that, in the past, was a big sales weekend for us," Iris Ornelas said.

Ornelas owns the Luna Rosa Puerto Rican Grill Y Tapas on SE Military Drive. She said their Puerto Rican Parrandas dived because of the curfew.

According to Ornelas, they lost more than $10,000—money, she said, that's needed for rent and bills.

"We just go day by day, and just pay a little bit here and a little bit there," she said.

Her restaurant, which garnered a national spotlight thanks to a Food Network appearance, is fighting to stay afloat. Her sons, Omar and Amadeus, are working for free after she laid off 19 workers. They reduced the menu, too.

COVID-19 adjustments to operate are adding up. Seating capacity is limited, which impacts profits.

"Right now (seating capacity) is 75%. But our restaurant is so small that by the time I put people six feet apart, it's 50%," she said.

Ornelas is not planning any special events because decisions made in response to the effect of COVID-19 are too unpredictable.

Cantera Resort & Spa's SweetFire Kitchen is offering reservation-only service throughout the holidays. They usually are open for Christmas, but the virus is limiting those who can be seated.

"We chose to give guests and locals an option to dine at SweetFire Kitchen to enjoy a family-style feast," Michelle Robertson said.

Robertson, the director of marketing communications at the resort, said their options and service are COVID complaints.

"We can't stay at home on Christmas. We have to open up," Larios said. "We have to make sure that these employees are putting food on their table."