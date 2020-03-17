SAN ANTONIO — With coronavirus, the only thing certain is uncertainty.

The start of a new workweek is bringing something many didn't expect to see in their lifetimes; Monday is the last day many San Antonians will walk out of their favorite restaurants, without knowing when they'll be able to walk back in.

"It's something none of us anticipated," John Vale, founder of Alamo Biscuit Co. said. "Unfortunately, we had to make some hard decisions right away.

"Of course it's hard on the staff and their families as well."

Restaurants are now figuring out how to function after shutting down their dining rooms until further notice. It's a task Culinaria CEO Suzzanne Taranto Etheredge is helping with after being forced to cancel some of the biggest foodie events in San Antonio.

"This all happened very quickly. I think on Friday we went from canceling multiple events to starting a giant new initiative for restaurants."

Think "Restaurant Week," to go.

"We're working fast and furious to get all those menus up and online for people to see, so that way people can go and feel good about supporting those local businesses without putting anyone at risk."

Vale said his business decided on to-go orders. "It's a $30 pack for families of four. We're starting that as of now."

