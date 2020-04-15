FLORESVILLE, Texas — A resident at the Frank M. Tejada Texas State Veterans Home died while being treated for coronavirus at a San Antonio hospital, and another resident at the home has tested positive.

This is the first reported death of a Wilson County resident, and the total number of cases stands at 11.

"It is my further understanding that because of the second positive case at this facility, that all residents and all staff will be tested," said Floresville Mayor Cissy Gonzalez-Dippel.

According to their website, the home provides long-term care for up to 160 residents. It exclusively serves Texas veterans, their spouses, and Gold Star parents.

