Renowned SA cardiologist on the road to recovery after tough battle against coronavirus

He credits technology for saving his life.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio cardiologist and EL Rey Feo of the 2019 Fiesta was preparing for the worst when he found out he had the novel coronavirus.

but now, Sal Barbaro III is on the road to recovery. He is grateful to be alive with his family.

"I prepared myself," he said. "I wasn't afraid to die. I prepared myself for my family."

KENS 5 spoke to Barbaro and wife, Jennifer, while he continues marching down the road to recovery.

"Just thinking back," she said. "I didn't know if he was going to come back."

"They gave me a 30 percent chance of living," the physician said.

The well-known San Antonio cardiologist has been stuck inside a hospital for more than a month battling the coronavirus.

"It is going to totally eat you alive," he said.

Jennifer had the virus too, but she didn't need to be hospitalized.

"I had more pain," she said. "Not just muscle pain, but organ pain. My head felt like it was going to explode. I couldn't move my eyeballs."

The doctor was infected with the virus in July He knew something was wrong when he suddenly found his breaths difficult to come by.

"Being a typical stubborn doctor, I was a little hesitant to go the hospital, but finally decided I had to go," he said. "I had to go. I had no choice. It is kind of like a blur after that for me."

Sal Barbaro III's symptoms were so bad off he ended up on an ECMO machine at Methodist Hospital. This machine is considered as a sort of last resort for COVID-19 patients, but is showing success for some.

"When I was in the hospital, there were several people that died," he said. "Even on ECMO. I consider myself so blessed to be alive."

He was on the machine for five days, and also received plasma and anti-viral drugs. He said ECMO is life-saving.

"He is lucky to be here," Jennifer said.

He is in rehab and literally taking it step-by-step. He is learning to walk again. On Wednesday, he made it 70 feet and still needed oxygen. He is also concerned about permanent damage to his body, and is warning others to be safe and follow the guidelines.