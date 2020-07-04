SAN ANTONIO — The South Texas Blood & Tissue Center is set to collect the first local convalescent plasma donation from a San Antonian who has recovered from the coronavirus.

The move is part of a promising effort to help patient fight severe cases of the coronavirus. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently launched an investigational program for U.S. blood centers to begin collecting and distributing from individuals who have recovered from coronavirus.

Individuals may be eligible to donate convalescent plasma if they were confirmed with a prior diagnosis by a lab test and have tested negative or have been completely free of symptoms for 28 days.

Recovered patients can learn more about participation by emailing covid19@southtexasblood.org