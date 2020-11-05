SAN ANTONIO —

These are the facts:

There have been at least 38,869 cases of coronavirus in Texas and 1,088 reported deaths from COVID-19 as of 3:35 p.m. on May 10, according to Texas HHS.

City leaders say there are 1,901 confirmed positive cases in San Antonio as of 6:13 p.m. on May 10. A total of 56 people have died related to the coronavirus.

Governor Abbott's order for a "phased in" reopening of the Texas economy got underway Friday, May 1, and further phases are expected. You can find more information about that here.

Per city orders, most San Antonians need to wear a mask or cloth covering in public areas where social distancing is difficult or not possible. Click here for more information.

Monday, May 11

8:27 a.m.

The San Antonio Police Department reported the latest number of cases within the department:

Sworn Officers positive: 6

Officers in quarantine: 3

Civilians in quarantine: 6

Total SAPD Personnel Quarantined: 9

8:05 a.m.

The Internal Revenue Service has set a Wednesday, May 13, deadline for direct deposit info. Otherwise, you may have to wait weeks for a check in the mail. You can sign up for direct deposit using the Get My Payment tool.

Sunday, May 10

10 p.m.

Officials with the Texas Medical Association are encouraging Texans not to avoid going to the hospital in emergency situations out of fear that they will be infected with the coronavirus. The association says patients are avoiding hospitals when they get seriously injured, and it can lead to a worse situation down the road.

7:33 p.m.

Numbers breakdown: San Antonio is nearing 1,000 recoveries from the coronavirus, while 869 are currently fighting it.

6:13 p.m.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported that an additional 14 cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Bexar County on May 10, bringing the total to 1,901. Meanwhile, no new deaths from COVID-19 complications were reported; the local death toll remains at 56. In all, 976 county residents have recovered from the virus.

5:45 p.m.

Vice President Mike Pence is self-isolating after an aide tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

An administration official says Pence is voluntarily limiting his exposure and will work from home. He has repeatedly tested negative for COVID-19 since his exposure but is following the advice of medical officials.

4 p.m.

The number of total confirmed cases in Texas rose by more than 1,000 again on Sunday, to 38,869. There was also a slight uptick in new deaths to 1,088, up 39 from Saturday.

3 p.m.

In trying to prevent a scramble for scarce supplies, the White House says it will coordinate distribution of the FDA-approved drug remdesivir. An initial supply is nonetheless expected to be "very limited."

10:30 a.m.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has reported two employee deaths that they say may be connected to the coronavirus.

8:36 a.m.

As the pandemic persists in keeping families indoors or a safe social distance apart, online searches have increased for creative ways to still make moms feel special. Here's what some people are doing to celebrate Mother's Day despite the need for social distancing.

5:28 a.m.

Iran says it is ready for unconditional prisoner swap talks with the United States because of fears that the coronavirus could put the lives of the prisoners at risk, reports say.

