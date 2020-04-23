SAN ANTONIO —

These are the facts:

There have been at least 21,069 cases of coronavirus in Texas and 543 reported deaths from COVID-19 as of 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22, according to Texas HHS.

City leaders say there are 1,126 confirmed positive cases in San Antonio as of 6:15 p.m. on April 22. A total of 39 people have died related to the coronavirus, and 350 people have recovered.

Governor Abbott's order for a "phased in" reopening of the Texas economy is already underway. He also announced that schools will stay closed for the remainder of the school year.

Starting Monday, April 20, most San Antonians have to wear a mask or cloth covering in public areas where social distancing is difficult or not possible. Click here for more information.

Thursday, April 23

7 a.m.

There were more than 842,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States around 7 a.m. ET Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 46,000 deaths in the U.S., with 76,000 recoveries. Over 4.4 million tests have been conducted nationwide.

Worldwide, there have been 2.64 million cases and more than 184,000 deaths.

6:45 a.m.

A new round of weekly jobless claims is due on Thursday morning and it's expected to be in the millions again because of the coronavirus pandemic. However, the new report isn't expected to be record-setting like when the virus first impacted the economy.

CNBC reports that economists expect claims for the week ending April 18 to be around 4.3 million. If the estimates are correct, a record 26.5 million Americans will have applied for unemployment within five weeks, according to USA Today.

Wednesday, April 22

9:50 p.m.

A ban on nearly all abortions in Texas during the coronavirus pandemic appears to be over, as clinics began offering the procedure again Wednesday, and state lawyers ceded in a legal filing that there is no longer any "case or controversy."

6:30 p.m.

President Trump announced he would sign an executive order on Wednesday putting a 60-day pause on issuing green cards to migrants amid the coronavirus fight. He refers to it as a move to preserve jobs for American workers in a time of economic uncertainty.

6:20 p.m.

County officials say two more sheriff's office deputies have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, as have five more inmates.

In total, 34 inmates at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center have tested positive for the virus. Meanwhile, 29 deputies have tested positive.

6:15 p.m.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg says the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the metro has surpassed 1,100 and the total is now at 1,126. Meanwhile, the death toll from COVID-19-related complications remains at 39 after no new deaths were reported.

A total of 350 Bexar County residents have recovered from the virus.

4:20 p.m.

Hays County officials report three new cases of coronavirus in the county, bringing the total number of lab-confirmed positive cases to 143. The County says 65 of those patients have recovered and are out of quarantine. One Hays County resident has died from coronavirus.

4:09 p.m.

New Braunfels is reopening the Landa Park Golf Course on Thursday, April 23. The city said the course has "newly established protocols" that will minimize interaction between golfers and staff members.

Additionally, the city announced the Public Library will resume its Curbside Hold Pickup on Friday, April 24.

3:25 p.m.

The Big Give Emergency Relief fund reached an important milestone this week. The fund has raised more than $500,000 through donations. Back in March, the Nonprofit Council directing it's annual "Big Give SA" effort into an emergency relief fund for nonprofit groups in 15 south Texas counties due to coronavirus. The effort helps than 500 area nonprofits currently experiencing strains on their services and operations because of the pandemic.

1:29 p.m.

San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson has ordered parks to remain closed until further notice effective as of 11 p.m. Tuesday (yesterday).

8:24 a.m.

The following information has been provided by the San Antonio Fire Department regarding coronavirus cases:

Sworn Officer COVID-19 positive: 6

Officers in quarantine: 8

Civilians in quarantine: 2

Total SAPD Personnel Quarantined: 10

7:15 a.m.

During a radio interview with Hugh Hewitt on Tuesday, Attorney General William Barr discussed the state's "stay-at-home" restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic. He claimed some orders were "disturbingly close to house arrest." Barr said he will consider legal action if governors start to civil liberty restrictions "too far."

"These are unprecedented burdens on civil liberties right now. You know, the idea that you have to stay in your house is disturbingly close to house arrest," Barr said. "I’m not saying it wasn’t justified. I’m not saying in some places it might still be justified."

6:45 a.m.

There were more than 825,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States by 4 a.m. ET Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 45,000 deaths in the U.S., with more than 75,000 total recoveries. More than 4 million tests have been conducted nationwide.

