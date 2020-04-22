SAN ANTONIO —

These are the facts:

There have been at least 20,196 cases of coronavirus in Texas and 517 reported deaths from COVID-19 as of 6:20 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21, according to Texas HHS.

City leaders say there are 1,080 confirmed positive cases in San Antonio as of 6:15 p.m. on April 21. A total of 39 people have died related to the coronavirus, and 296 people have recovered.

Governor Abbott's order for a "phased in" reopening of the Texas economy is already underway. He also announced that schools will stay closed for the remainder of the school year.

Starting Monday, April 20, most San Antonians have to wear a mask or cloth covering in public areas where social distancing is difficult or not possible. Click here for more information.

Tuesday, April 21

8:40 p.m.

President Trump announced what he described as a “temporary suspension of immigration into the United States” on Tuesday, an executive order barring those seeking permanent residency green cards but not temporary workers.

Trump said he would be placing a 60-day pause on the issuance of green cards in an effort to limit competition for jobs in a U.S. economy wrecked by the coronavirus. But he said there would be “certain exemptions” included in the order, which staff were still crafting Tuesday.

7:30 p.m.

The coronavirus pandemic has sent the price of oil into a downward spiral; with a decreased demand has also come a steep drop in prices.

Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday said local leaders were working with White House officials on a solution, but in the meantime, those who were laid off from their job in the oil industry are still looking for work.

6:50 p.m.

H-E-B says that thanks to an "improving supply chain and stronger product availability," it will temporarily expand its hours of operation at all stores to open at 7 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. The changes take effect Monday, April 27.

6:20 p.m.

Local leaders announced the members of a 19-member economic transition team that will soon begin formulating what the city's return to pre-pandemic life will look like. Mayor Ron Nirenberg says the team will work off the guidance of medical health experts.

6:13 p.m.

During the daily coronavirus press conference held by San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff, an update on current coronavirus cases was provided.

Here's a look at the city/county numbers as of 6:13 p.m.

1,080 cases confirmed

no new deaths to report

82 hospitalized

50 under investigation

41 in intensive care

24 on ventilators

5:58 p.m.

Two more Bexar County Sheriff's deputies have tested positive for coronavirus, BCSO announced Tuesday evening. 22 deputies are currently positive for COVID-19, while 5 deputies have fully recovered and returned to duty.

Additionally, another inmate at the Bexar County Jail tested positive, bringing the total number of inmates with coronavirus to 29.

5:36 p.m.

Guadalupe County officials have confirmed four additional coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases to 63.

5:10 p.m.

The Hays County Local Health Department has reported five new coronavirus cases bringing the total to 140, with 58 of those affected already recovered and out of quarantine.

4:54 p.m.

A nearly $500 billion coronavirus aid package flew through the Senate on Tuesday after Congress and the White House reached a deal to replenish a small business payroll fund and provided new money for hospitals and testing. It now goes to the House.

4:48 p.m.

The Mayor of Floresville has confirmed 1 new coronavirus-related death.

State officials confirmed the death of a second resident of the Frank M. Tejeda Veterans Home. This death brings their fatality total to 2.

At this time, there are 11 positive cases of coronavirus. Three staff members at the Veterans Home make up three of the 11 cases.

4:17 p.m.

The City of Lytle has issued an extension of the Disaster and Public Health Emergency Declaration through May 31.

11:20 a.m.

The San Antonio Fire Department reported one additional case of coronavirus among firefighters. Below are the total cases reported from the department:

"April 20, 2020

SAFD Uniformed COVID-19 positive -6

SAFD Uniformed in quarantine - 52

SAFD Civilians in quarantine-0

Total SAFD Personnel Quarantined- 52"



10:50 a.m.

The following information was released on the City of Boerne's Facebook page:

"The City of Boerne has been notified that two additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 are in our community. Two employees of the Cibolo Creek Health and Rehab Center have tested positive. One of these cases is a City of Boerne resident; the other is a Bexar County resident.

All staff have recently been tested as a proactive measure implemented by the facility. The two staff members, which were not showing any symptoms, are self-quarantined and being monitored by the Department of State Health Services. No patients at the facility are showing any symptoms and all are currently being tested."

10:30 a.m.

Comal County released the following information about coronavirus cases:

"As of Tuesday morning, the Office of Public Health has received reports of the following test information:

594 tests conducted

45 positive tests

525 negative tests

24 results still pending

Of the 45 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Comal County, the location breakdown is:

14 from New Braunfels or the immediate area

8 from the Bulverde area

5 from eastern Comal County

4 from north of Canyon Lake

3 from south of Canyon Lake

3 from Garden Ridge

3 from the Spring Branch area

2 from Fair Oaks Ranch

2 from southwest Comal County

1 from central Comal County"

10 a.m.

Bexar County Commissioners are holding a meeting this morning to discuss the county's coronavirus response. You can watch the video below:

Commissioners Court Tuesday LIVE: Bexar County Commissioners Court is meeting to discuss the county's coronavirus response. Posted by KENS 5 & Kens5.com on Tuesday, April 21, 2020

9:13 a.m.

Sworn Officer COVID-19 positive: 6

Officers in quarantine: 8

Civilians in quarantine: 3

Total SAPD personnel quarantined: 11

9:01 a.m.

CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Health System and The Children’s Hospital of San Antonio are preparing to resume elective procedures and surgeries Wednesday.

8:20 a.m.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said Tuesday agreement has been reached on “every major issue” of a nearly $500 billion coronavirus aid package for small businesses, as well as additional help for hospitals and COVID-19 virus testing.

7:15 a.m.

Amazon has started using thermal cameras in its warehouses worldwide to screen workers for coronavirus symptoms, according to reports from BBC and Reuters.

The cameras are used to help detect a fever. BBC said the new technology is a lot faster than the close-range thermometers the company previously relied on.

6 a.m.

There were more than confirmed 787,000 cases of COVID-19 in the United States by 7 a.m. ET Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 42,000 deaths in the U.S., with more than 73,000 recoveries. More than 4 million tests have been conducted nationwide.

