SAN ANTONIO —

These are the facts:

There have been at least 19,458 cases of coronavirus in Texas and 495 reported deaths from COVID-19 as of 5:40 p.m. on Monday, April 20, according to Texas HHS.

City leaders say there are 1,015 confirmed positive cases in San Antonio as of 6:15 p.m. on April 19. A total of 39 people have died related to the coronavirus, and 296 people have recovered.

Governor Abbott order for a "phased in" reopening of the Texas economy is already underway. He also announced that schools will stay closed for the remainder of the school year.

Starting Monday, April 20, most San Antonians have to wear a mask or cloth covering in public areas where social distancing is difficult or not possible. Click here for more information.

Coronavirus Q&A | SA's "Stay Home, Work Safe" order | List of companies still hiring |Shopping times for seniors | School districts offering free meals

Tuesday, April 21

7:15 a.m.

Amazon has started using thermal cameras in its warehouses worldwide to screen workers for coronavirus symptoms, according to reports from BBC and Reuters.

The cameras are used to help detect a fever. BBC said the new technology is a lot faster than the close-range thermometers the company previously relied on.

6 a.m.

There were more than confirmed 787,000 cases of COVID-19 in the United States by 7 a.m. ET Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 42,000 deaths in the U.S., with more than 73,000 recoveries. More than 4 million tests have been conducted nationwide.

Monday, April 20

10 p.m.

President Trump tweeted that he will be temporarily suspending immigration into the United States because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!” Trump tweeted.

It is not entirely clear what prompted the decision or what effect it will have on U.S. border operations and border crossings. He offered no details as to what immigration programs might be affected by the order. The White House did not immediately elaborate on Trump's tweeted announcement.

8:45 p.m.

Two more VIA bus drivers have tested positive, bringing the total number of employees to five, including four operators. Officials say two are recovering at home, two have recovered and returned to work, and one is being treated at an area hospital.

VIA provided the following list of routes worked by the two drivers they learned about today.

VIA

6:17 p.m.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Administration has reported that 5 employees and 8 inmates have tested positive for coronavirus. Of the 5 employees that have tested positive, four are detention deputies, and one is a civilian assigned to the clothing section at the jail.

11 inmates who tested positive for coronavirus have been relocated to the 'Recovery Unit.'

To date, a total of 28 inmates have tested positive; 24 deputies have tested positive, along with 6 other employees.

6:13 p.m.

During the daily coronavirus press conference held by San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff, an update on current coronavirus cases was provided.

Here's a look at the city/county numbers as of 6:13 p.m.

1,029 cases confirmed

no new deaths to report

81 hospitalized

122 under investigation

41 in intensive care

25 on ventilators

These numbers are almost identical to Sunday's numbers.

5:32 p.m.

DeWitt County is reporting its fourteenth case of coronavirus. The new case is also categorized as the county's first fatality. The exposure is presumed to have occurred in Victoria, but the mode of transmission is still under investigation.

A total of fourteen cases have been diagnosed in DeWitt County.

5:31 p.m.

Guadalupe County officials confirm two additional cases of coronavirus, bringing the total case county to 60.

5:30 p.m.

Health officials with the City of Boerne have confirmed two employees at a local health and rehabilitation center have tested positive for coronavirus.

Two employees of the Cibolo Creek Health and Rehab Center have reportedly tested positive for coronavirus. One of the employees is a City of Boerne resident, while the other is a Bexar County resident.

All staff members have been tested as a proactive measure implemented by the facility. The two staff members, who were not showing any symptoms, are self-quarantined and are being monitored by the Department of State Health Services.

No patients at the facility are showing any symptoms at this time and all are being tested.

4:30 p.m.

Officials with the City of Floresville (Wilson County) have updated the number of positive coronavirus cases. There are a total of 22 cases, 8 of those have recovered, and there has been one death.

The Hays County Local Health Department has reported eight new positive coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 135 with 58 of those affected already recovered and out of quarantine and 76 current active cases.

3:15 p.m.

Oil prices plunged below zero on Monday, the latest never-before-seen number to come out of the economic coma caused by the coronavirus pandemic. A barrel of benchmark U.S. oil for May delivery fell to negative $37.60 per barrel as traders sought to avoid owning crude oil with nowhere to store it.

Prices for other oil contracts also plummeted as storage facilities for crude approach their limits. The S&P 500 fell 1.8%, giving up some of the big gains from its first back-to-back weekly gain since February.

11:10 a.m.

According to a recent report from Workforce Solutions Alamo, the unemployment rate in Bexar County increased to 4.2% in March, which is 1.1% higher than what was reported in February (3.1%).

10:20 a.m.

The United States, Mexico and Canada have agreed to extend restrictions on non-essential travel across their shared borders for an additional 30 days, acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf announced Monday morning.

"As President Trump stated last week, border control, travel restrictions and other limitations remain critical to slowing the spread and allowing the phased opening of the country,” Wolf said in a statement.

9:40 a.m.

The San Antonio Fire Department released the following information about coronavirus cases within the department as of April 20:

SAFD Uniformed COVID-19 positive: 5

SAFD Uniformed in quarantine: 52

SAFD Civilians in quarantine: 0

Total SAFD Personnel Quarantined: 52

9:05 a.m.

The San Antonio Police Department reported the following information Monday, April 20 regarding coronavirus cases within the department.

"Sworn Officer COVID-19 positive -6

Officers in quarantine - 8

Civilians in quarantine- 4

Total SAPD Personnel Quarantined- 12"

7:05 a.m.

Dunkin' of San Antonio is saying "thank you" to medical professionals and first responders by offering them free coffee. The company says it's their way of showing appreciation for local heroes working to keep our community healthy and safe.

For more information, you can visit their website.

7:00 a.m.

The Trump administration and Congress expect an agreement Monday on a coronavirus aid package of up to $450 billion. It would boost a small-business loan program that has run out of money and add funds for hospitals and COVID-19 testing. President Donald Trump said Sunday the administration is "very close to a deal.”

The Senate is scheduled for a pro forma session Monday, but no vote has been set. The House announced it could meet as soon as Wednesday for a vote.

6:15 a.m.

There were more than 759,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States around 7:45 a.m. ET on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 40,000 deaths in the U.S., with more than 70,000 recoveries. More than 3.8 million tests have been conducted nationwide.

RELATED: Coronavirus Q&A: What San Antonio needs to know to stay safe

RELATED: White House moves to weaken EPA rules on toxic compounds

RELATED: San Antonio mask rules start Monday as coronavirus cases top 1,000

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk