These are the facts:

There have been at least 11,166 cases of coronavirus in Texas and 209 reported deaths from COVID-19 as of 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 9, according to Johns Hopkins University.

City leaders say there are 615 confirmed positive cases in San Antonio as of 6:15 p.m. on April 9; 182 of them are "community-transmission" cases while 217 were caused by close contact with another patient. 22 people in the county have died.

Governor Abbott issued an executive order telling people to stay home unless working in an "essential service" or doing an activity deemed essential. Here is what that means.

Friday, April 10

6:30 a.m.

Pharmaceutical giant Sanofi says it is donating 100 million doses of a malaria drug being tested for use as a treatment against the new coronavirus. In a statement Friday, the company said the hydroxychloroquine doses will be given to 50 countries. The company said it also is ramping up production, aiming to quadruple is capacity to manufacture the drug.

5:30 a.m.

Worldwide, there are 1.6 million confirmed cases with 95,718 deaths and nearly 355,000 recoveries.

Thursday, April 9

8:39 p.m.

Officials are reporting a new case of COVID-19 in DeWitt County. According to the county, the individual is a resident of Cuero, where they are presently hospitalized. A total of eight cases have been reported in DeWitt County; two patients are at Cuero Hospital, six are at home awaiting test results. No deaths have been reported in the county, while one resident has recovered from coronavirus.

6:17 p.m.

A San Antonio Water System employee has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee was last at work on March 30. The employee is said to have not had direct contact with customers.

6:13 p.m.

City leaders report 615 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the metro area, an increase of 61 from Wednesday. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in the county is now 22.

The close-contact classification of coronavirus cases is now 217.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg said the two latest deaths were a man in his 50s and a woman in her 60s who both had underlying health conditions.

5:15 p.m.

There are now 79 people with confirmed positive coronavirus cases in Hays County, and all but ten are under the age of 60. 24 have recovered, and eight have needed to be hospitalized.

3:40 p.m.

Kendall County officials confirmed a new case of coronavirus, bringing the total to ten. Five are in Boerne, one is in Fair Oaks Ranch, and the other four are in unincorporated Kendall County.

11:17 a.m.

Comal County's Director of Public Health, Cheryl Fraser, announced that there has been a significant ramp-up of cases over the past week. Fraser also confirmed the county's 4th coronavirus-related death.

As of now, 323 tests have been reported in Comal County. 80 are pending, 210 are negative, 34 are positive and 16 have recovered.

10 a.m.

The Uvalde Health Authority has confirmed the sixth positive case of coronavirus in Uvalde County.

9:34 a.m.

An additional patrol officer with the San Antonio Police Department has tested positive for coronavirus. This makes the fifth SAPD officer who has tested positive for coronavirus.

Metro Health reports that there were no workplace close contacts identified.

There are currently 20 SAPD officers in quarantine and 17 civilians for a total of 37 SAPD personnel in quarantine.

8:55 a.m.

Three more employees who worked at three separate H-E-B's tested positive for coronavirus, according to the company's website.

The H-E-B locations are below:

-H-E-B at Bandera and Guilbeau. The company says the employee was last in the store on April 3.

-H-E-B at 1015 S. W.W. White Road. The company says the employee was last in the store on March 31.

-H-E-B at 12018 Perrin Beitel. The company says the employee was last in the store on April 1.

The company posted this notice on the website for each location:

"All Partners at the location have been notified and the store has been deep cleaned and sanitized multiple times since then and we continue to enforce proper social distancing practices. While the pandemic is an evolving situation with many unknowns, we are sure of one thing: We will do our part to help our fellow Texans in any situation our company and communities might face."

8 a.m.

A new round of weekly jobless claims is out Thursday morning, revealing 6.6 million more Americans have filed for unemployment last week. The new numbers mean roughly one in 10 workers have lost their jobs in just the past three weeks.

Models are now showing the projected peak of the coronavirus to hit in the U.S. by Sunday. There are 432,132 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of midnight ET Thursday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been 14,817 deaths and 23,906 recoveries.

A forecast model by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, which has been cited by the White House, now predicts the U.S. peak will come sooner and with fewer deaths.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

The CDC recommends wearing a mask or cloth face covering if you have to be out due to an essential service or essential activity such as going to the grocery store.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.