SAN ANTONIO —

These are the facts:

There have been at least 13,656 cases of coronavirus in Texas and 281 reported deaths from COVID-19 as of 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 12, according to Johns Hopkins University.

City leaders say there are 772 confirmed positive cases in San Antonio as of 6:15 p.m. on April 12; 248 of them are "community-transmission" cases while 281 were caused by close contact with another patient. Thirty people in the county have died.

Governor Abbott issued an executive order telling people to stay home unless working in an "essential service" or doing an activity deemed essential. Here is what that means.

Sunday, April 12

10 p.m.

Val Verde County officials have confirmed a twelfth coronavirus case, this one attributed to community spread.

6:10 p.m.

In their daily briefing on the coronavirus response, local leaders reported 49 more confirmed cases in Bexar County, bringing the total to 772. The number of COVID-19-related deaths has reached 30 after three more people passed away.

2:20 p.m.

Hays County reports its confirmed cases are up to 89, after seven new diagnoses of the coronavirus in the community. Two in the county are currently hospitalized with the disease, and 24 have recovered.

1:50 p.m.

Governor Greg Abbott has issued a proclamation extending his Disaster Declaration for all Texas counties in response to COVID-19. The Disaster Declaration provides the state a number of resources to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

"By extending my Disaster Declaration, we are ensuring the state of Texas continues to have adequate resources and capabilities to support our communities and protect public health," said Governor Abbott. "I urge all Texans to continue practicing social distancing and abide by the guidelines laid out by the CDC and my Executive Orders to slow the spread of COVID-19."

4:45 a.m.

Pope Francis celebrated Easter alone during the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, Catholics around the world are forced to celebrate the most joyful day in the Christian calendar largely alone amid the sorrowful reminders of the devastation wrought by the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

The CDC recommends wearing a mask or cloth face covering if you have to be out due to an essential service or essential activity such as going to the grocery store.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.