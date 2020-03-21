SAN ANTONIO —

These are the facts:

There have been at least 212 known cases of coronavirus in Texas and five reported deaths from COVID-19 as of 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 20.

18 of those cases have been from the quarantine at JBSA-Lackland in San Antonio. Metro Health has reported 29 confirmed positive cases in San Antonio as of 5:30 p.m. Friday; eight of them are "community-transmission" cases.

Most school districts in the San Antonio area have closed at least until April 3. Some may be out longer. Here's our list of school closings. And check our full list of free meals offered by some of the districts during the school closure.

As of Friday, March 20, at least 5,277 people in the state have been tested, according to the Texas Tribune.

List of canceled events | School closures | College and University closures | Coronavirus Q&A

Real-time updates:

Friday, March 20

10:00 p.m.

City officials said more trash is being generated in San Antonio as an effect of social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. The city 's Solid Waste Management division offered tips to San Antonians to help reduce the waste.

7:10 p.m.

The University Health System announced it's further tightening visitor restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community. Earlier this week, three UHS employees tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

5:30 p.m.

With the San Antonio Zoo forced to close for at least the next 30 days due to coronavirus, the non-profit has furloughed a majority of its employees. Meanwhile, the zoo is asking for donations to assist in essential animal care. Their emergency fund can be accessed here.

4:30 p.m.

Three more personnel members at Joint Base San Antonio test positive, bringing the total number of confirmed cases within the JBSA community to seven.

4:00 p.m.

Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller confirmed that a St. Luke Church employee tested positive for COVID-19 in a video message posted on social media. In it, he also stresses the importance of conducting Easter Weekend services in April, while prioritizing live-streaming and limiting in-person congregations to no more than 10 people.

3:20 p.m.

The Kendall County Office of Emergency Management and the City of Boerne reports its second case of coronavirus in the community. Local leaders were notified Friday of the positive test.

1:30 p.m.

Eight of the 29 confirmed coronavirus cases in Bexar County were the result of community transmission.

1:00 p.m.

VIA announced they will suspend fare collection on public transportation in San Antonio until at least April 1.

12:45 p.m.

With schools closed by state mandate, South San ISD and NEISD boards approved resolutions to pay district employees during the emergency closure.

12:00 p.m.

The Texas Supreme Court has issued an emergency order suspending residential evictions in the state for a month unless there is a threat of physical harm or criminal activity.

9:35 a.m.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the Trump administration has decided to push the income tax filing date to July 15 from April 15.

9:30 a.m.

A second positive case of coronavirus has been confirmed by officials in Comal County. The Office of Public Health is looking into the patient’s recent history and contacts to figure out how they contracted the novel coronavirus. The patient has self-quarantined since receiving the positive test, which was confirmed late Thursday to the Office of Public Health.

8:30 a.m.

U.S. stock indexes were mixed in early trading Friday, shedding some of their gains from a day earlier as Wall Street rounded out another turbulent week.

7:20 a.m.

The San Antonio Area Foundation has teamed up with United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County, the City of San Antonio and multiple partners to assist nonprofit organizations with their efforts amid the coronavirus, by setting up the COVID-19 Response Fund.

6:10 a.m.

Members of President Donald Trump's economic team will convene on Capitol Hill today to launch negotiations with Senate Republicans and Democrats racing to draft a $1 trillion-plus economic rescue package amid the coronavirus outbreak.

5:30 a.m.

Eleven BCSO deputies return to work after an inmate tests negative for coronavirus; the inmate was tested after being medically treated by a UHS physician that tested positive for coronavirus.

For previous updates, click here.

RELATED: Coronavirus Q&A: What San Antonio needs to know to stay safe

RELATED: Live updates: Events canceled or postponed in the San Antonio area due to coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, hot your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.